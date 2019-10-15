You Can Hike, Fish and Even Ski at These Visitor-Friendly Power Plants

Denmark is one of the world’s flattest countries, but as of last week it’s got its own ski spot...on top of a power plant. Copenhagen’s CopenHill, also known as Amager Bakke, is a green energy facility-slash-recreation area. It’s got hiking trails, the world's tallest artificial climbing wall at a dizzying 279 feet, a roof garden and, the pièce de résistance, an artificial ski and snowboard slope. Visitors can actually descend four trails, a slalom course and a freestyle park before hoisting a pilsner at the après-ski bar.
Designed by BIG, the firm of Danish starchitect Bjarke Ingels, the plant is “waste-to-energy,” meaning it burns waste instead of fossil fuel to generate heat and electricity. Capable of heating and powering 150,000 Danish homes, it’s part of Copenhagen’s plan of becoming the world’s first carbon-neutral capital by 2025. Ingels calls his design an example of "hedonistic sustainability," but CopenHill is not the world’s only power plant with a fun side. You can hike, bike, and even go fishing in these eco-friendly energy facilities.
Stroll the scenic boardwalks at Australia’s Albany Wind Farm
Sunsets at this Western Australia wind farm are Instagram gold: a dozen 328-foot turbines turning against a pinkening sky at the edge of the sea. Visitors flock to the farm to stroll boardwalks through native bushland and fields spangled with wildflowers, stopping at lookouts perched high above the Great Southern Ocean. Take the cliff staircase down to the beach to spot pods of dolphins arcing past. You can also hike part of the Bibbulmun Track, a 623-mile trekking trail that cuts through part of the wind farm on its way to its southern terminus in the nearby city of Albany.
Comment on this Storycomments powered by Disqus