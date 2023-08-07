Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

Thousands of lighthouses stand tall around the world. They watch over the shores, having helped light the way for many navigators. Some have been around for centuries. Many are now tourist attractions, and while few of their visitors are arriving by sea these days, these towering structures still draw thousands each year—including some overnight guests. What’s the appeal? Take a look.

The Nubble Light, built in 1879, is still in use, aiding the U.S. Coast Guard when needed. It’s nicknamed “nubble” in reference to the small “nub” of land on which it sits. Eifel Kreutz, Maine, 2021
Standing at nearly 38 feet, the Stafnes Lighthouse on the coast of the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland boasts a distinct orange hue and rectangular shape. Harita Sistu, Iceland, 2022

From this perspective, the Cape May lighthouse fits perfectly with its surroundings, including an iron gate. Colette Eshleman, New Jersey, 2019
Built 165 years ago, the Bass Harbor lighthouse now attracts an average of 180,000 visitors each year and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. William Dodd, Maine, 2022

A man reaches out to grab the railing as he descends the spiral staircase in the Ponce Inlet Lighthouse. Chuck Palmer, Florida, 2019
The Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse is the last screw-pile structure on the Chesapeake Bay at its original site. William Walkowiak, Maryland, 2017

Powerful as it may be, on this evening, the lamp from the Fire Island Lighthouse is no competition for the illumination from the full moon.  Richard LaBella, New York, 2022
Perfect for the cover of a Stephen King novel, the Bass Harbor lighthouse looks dramatic in black and white.   Samir Patel, Maine, 2021

Snow covers the grounds of Beavertail Lighthouse, which sits at the end of Conanicut Island on Narragansett Bay.  Gregory Sager, Rhode Island, 2020
Seagulls enjoy the view from the top of an old lighthouse in a small seaside village. Vladimir Karamazov, Bulgaria, 2021

Stationed atop a 56-foot tower, the lamp of the Heceta Head Lighthouse first pierced the darkness in 1894. The assistant lightkeeper’s house now serves as a bed-and-breakfast.
  Stephanie Ames, Oregon, 2021
For Alfred Hitchcock fans, this lighthouse may trigger some avian anxiety. Human visitors may want to wait to visit until the birds leave.   Vitaly Golovatyuk, Russia, 2020

Shallow water and heavy fog surround the 125-year-old St. Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay. Asuman Robson, England, 2021
The 19th-century Castle Hill Lighthouse, standing 34 feet and made of granite, was first illuminated in 1890. 

  Darren Sussman, Rhode Island, 2021

