View 15 Beautiful Lighthouses That Lead the Way to Serene Scenes
These highlights from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest include cliffside towers and lovely landscapes
Built in 1872, the Yaquina Head Lighthouse sits atop a narrow point of land that extends almost a mile into the Pacific Ocean.
William Dodd, Oregon, 2019
Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna
By
Text by Tracy Scott Forson
Thousands of lighthouses stand tall around the world. They watch over the shores, having helped light the way for many navigators. Some have been around for centuries. Many are now tourist attractions, and while few of their visitors are arriving by sea these days, these towering structures still draw thousands each year—including some overnight guests. What’s the appeal? Take a look.
