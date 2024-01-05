Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna Text by Tracy Scott Forson

There’s nothing quite like taking a ride on a train. They tend to travel where few vehicles can journey, over mountains and in the woods, near scenic shores, through small towns with one-room train stations and even big cities, where stops are tourist destinations. Train travel is a distinct way to see the world as you’re lulled into relaxation by the calming chug of the engine and lovely landscapes whizzing by. Since the 1800s, locomotives have been transporting passengers across nations, and they continue to do so today. Would your next trip be made all the more special with a ride on the rails? Allow these photos to help you decide.