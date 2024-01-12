Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

The winter season brings frigid temperatures to many parts of the world, resulting in seasonal affective disorder for some. However, there is warmth a flight or two away. Islands of the Caribbean offer sun, sand, blue skies and fun activities that can help you recharge. The Virgin Islands? Turks and Caicos? Puerto Rico? Which locale is best to help you shake the winter blues? Take a look.