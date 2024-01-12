The winter season brings frigid temperatures to many parts of the world, resulting in seasonal affective disorder for some. However, there is warmth a flight or two away. Islands of the Caribbean offer sun, sand, blue skies and fun activities that can help you recharge. The Virgin Islands? Turks and Caicos? Puerto Rico? Which locale is best to help you shake the winter blues? Take a look.
A single palm tree grows on a scenic shore in the Bahamas.
Philippa Woleslagle, the Bahamas, 2011
Beautiful views of the ocean and mountains are just a balcony away at this colorful cottage overlooking Petite Martinique.
William Goodwin, Grenada, 2009
Three’s a crowd on this beach, where accommodations are just right for romance.
Christiaan van Heijst, Turks and Caicos, 2014
The Mayan pyramids of Tulum are tourist attractions that combine history, archaeology and the beach. Perfect!
Joel Carlos, Mexico, 2010
A sperm whale welcomes a courageous diver into the seas.
Peter Allinson, Dominica, 2009
Brightly colored fishing boats pepper the beach near Aguadilla.
Violet Restall, Puerto Rico, 2008
Palm trees, clear skies and beach chairs create the perfect relaxing ambiance.
Ramona Polen, the Bahamas, 2010
Scuba diving with sea turtles is a popular tourist attraction, especially during the summer, when water temperatures remain warm and welcoming.
Erin Zeitler, Turks and Caicos, 2008
Who needs a beach umbrella when you can sip a drink under the shade of this colorful outdoor bar?
Rich Wickliffe, the Bahamas, 2011
A ship passes near the shore as the sun begins to set on the island of Virgin Gorda.
Lebawit Girma, British Virgin Islands, 2010
Seeing the Caribbean Sea from the shore is nice, but diving under it to visit the marine life is even better.
Erin Zeitler, Turks and Caicos, 2008
The setting sun cracks through the clouds above the Atlantic Ocean.
Ece Gurler, the Bahamas, 2008
A family sends a crystal-clear message from a Bahamian sand bar.
Skye Taten, the Bahamas, 2019
