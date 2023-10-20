Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Organizations such as the National Barn Alliance are working to preserve and protect barns—historic pieces of Americana and reminders of our country’s agricultural roots. “They tell the story of hard work. They tell stories of dedication, tradition, aspiration and creativity,” the alliance’s website reads. “It is our nation’s story told in wood, brick and stone.”

Unfortunately, many barns—like those captured by our photo contest entrants—have seemingly already been forgotten and may be telling their stories for the last time. Before they’re gone forever, take a look.

