Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr Text by Tracy Scott Forson

It’s a phenomenon that reminds us our planet is beautiful and full of wonder. The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, dance around the heavens in dazzling hues for us to enjoy.

While your best shot of glimpsing the aurora in the United States is by traveling up to Alaska, recent months have brought more frequent sightings in the lower 48. Scientists say increased solar activity since the end of last year is prompting the stunning displays, and 2024 could bring even more incredible views. But if you can’t make the trek north or stay up all night to catch a glimpse, here are 15 gorgeous shots of the spectral spectacle.

Get the latest Travel & Culture stories in your inbox.