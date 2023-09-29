Whether you prefer cliffside homes or palazzos on the canal, Italy offers beautiful architecture and buildings. Roman ruins, which draw tourists from all around the globe, spark the imagination and provide a glimpse at the structural achievements of civilizations past.
The only thing more breathtaking than these historic sites are the views that can be enjoyed from inside or atop them. Pick just about any hilltop or balcony from the Alps to Venice and there’s likely an awesome sight waiting to be featured on your Instagram.
Whether sun-kissed or blanketed in fog, dotted with trees or dry like a desert, surrounded by water or high among the peaks, Italy offers picture-perfect panoramas. Take a look.
To the right, the dome of the Basilica of Santa Maria della Salute, built beginning in 1631, greets the morning sun as it rises, causing the waters of the Venetian Lagoon to shimmer.
Pedro Gutierrez, Venice, 2022
Jagged peaks of the Dolomite mountain range peer out from surrounding fog and clouds, creating a visual contrast between soft and sharp.
Gueorgui Petkov, Dolomites, 2021
Colorful cliffside dwellings are a popular attraction in Manarola, a town likely established by the Romans. It’s now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with some existing structures dating to the 1300s.
Matthew Long, Manarola, 2022
The brightly-hued homes in Burano, a small island off the Venetian Lagoon, offer a charming modesty that rivals the grand palazzos that can be found nearby.
Ivan Lemekhov, Burano, 2021
Lights illuminate the beautiful historic buildings that line the perimeter of a serene Florentine canal.
Mark Gottlieb, Florence, 2017
Beachgoers enjoy the sea and the scenery as mountain peaks and beautiful buildings dot the shoreline.
Angel McConnell, Camogli, 2010
A sea of wildflowers surrounds an abandoned, yet still charming, multistory home where chimneys and an arched entryway are still visible.
Lorenzo Linthout, Roverchiara, 2019
Set against the foothills of the Alps, Lake Como, the third-largest lake in Italy, draws tourists who can enjoy hiking, boating, sunbathing or simply taking in the scenery.
David Donaldson, Lake Como, 2009
Trees stretch toward the sky as the setting sun illuminates a picturesque valley.
Kasey Raffensperger, Florence, 2019
Not all houses in Italy are brightly colored. This Sicilian city is crowded with muted Baroque buildings that almost blend into the browns and tans of the hillside.
Nathan Myhrvold, Modica, 2021
Among the ancient ruins of the Forum of Caesar and other Roman-era structures, visitors can imagine a bustling and busy cosmopolitan area, not unlike our city centers today.
Aaron Fink, Rome, 2019
The medieval town of Barga is believed to date back to the ninth century. Atop nearby mountains, a castle overlooks more modest, yet still charming, homes.
Kaycee Orwig, Barga, 2018
One of the largest churches in Italy, the Milan Cathedral took nearly 600 years to complete. Construction began in 1386 and was completed in 1965.
Chen-Tung Tai, Milan, 2020
