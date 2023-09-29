Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Whether you prefer cliffside homes or palazzos on the canal, Italy offers beautiful architecture and buildings. Roman ruins, which draw tourists from all around the globe, spark the imagination and provide a glimpse at the structural achievements of civilizations past.

The only thing more breathtaking than these historic sites are the views that can be enjoyed from inside or atop them. Pick just about any hilltop or balcony from the Alps to Venice and there’s likely an awesome sight waiting to be featured on your Instagram.

Whether sun-kissed or blanketed in fog, dotted with trees or dry like a desert, surrounded by water or high among the peaks, Italy offers picture-perfect panoramas. Take a look.

