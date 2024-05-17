Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

With nearly 20 national parks across the country, South Africa has more than enough beautiful landscapes and wild fauna to attract naturalists, conservationists and animal lovers. Safari tours are common, and travelers are able to see everything from antelopes to zebras. Add to that the waterfalls, distinct vegetation and scenic oceans, and you have an unforgettable journey to one of the most beautiful countries in the world. See for yourself.