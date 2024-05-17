With nearly 20 national parks across the country, South Africa has more than enough beautiful landscapes and wild fauna to attract naturalists, conservationists and animal lovers. Safari tours are common, and travelers are able to see everything from antelopes to zebras. Add to that the waterfalls, distinct vegetation and scenic oceans, and you have an unforgettable journey to one of the most
beautiful countries in the world. See for yourself.
Following a chilly night in July, a winter month in South Africa, fog sets on the plain, and the sun rises over a leafless tree.
Gabriella Kiss, Kruger National Park, 2022
Young people train to become lifeguards on the shores of a beautiful beach.
Lesley Price, Plettenberg Bay, 2022
Worshipers wash themselves before noon prayer at the Nizamiye Mosque, opened in 2012.
Wean Bekker, Johannesburg, 2022
A giraffe spreads its legs wide to lower its head and drink from a watering hole after sunrise in Zimanga Private Game Reserve.
Jenny Zhao, Zimanga Private Game Reserve, 2022
At a planetarium, an operator takes a moment to appreciate the starry projection.
Matjaz Tancic, Cape Town, 2022
Hartlaub’s gulls bathe below the Sea Point Promenade, where fresh stormwater drains into coastal tide pools.
James Harrison, Cape Town, 2022
In a rural community, teenagers gather to play soccer among cheering supporters.
Craig Rebro, Mpakeni, 2021
The silhouette of a South African quiver tree dots the desert landscape.
Ronesca Cloete, Concordia, 2022
An alert zebra makes note of its surroundings, possibly aware that it’s being watched.
Josh Gay, Addo Elephant National Park, 2023
Guitarist, songwriter and singer Vusi Mahlasela is an anti-apartheid activist known as “The Voice” of South Africa.
Wean Bekker, Johannesburg, 2023
A cheetah mom and her young cubs survey the landscape at a private game reserve.
Anthony Goldman, Londolozi Game Reserve, 2021
Traditionally referred to as “Place of Great Noise,” Augrabies Falls is a mighty waterfall on the Orange River, the longest river in South Africa.
Gita Claassen, Augrabies Falls National Park, 2022
The setting sun creates the perfect backlight for this image of buffaloes at a watering hole as a turtledove flies overhead.
Willem Kruger, Kruger National Park, 2023
An African elephant almost seems to smile as it enjoys marula fruit for breakfast.
Craig Schwartz, Kruger National Park, 2023
Get the latest
Travel & Culture stories in your inbox.