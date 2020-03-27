Smithsonian Channel Has Released 68 Free ‘Aerial America’ Episodes for Your Quarantine Viewing

Yes, non-emergency travel in the United States is strongly discouraged at the moment, but fortunately, you can sate your cooped-in wanderlust from the safety of your couch. Smithsonian Channel has made available for streaming all 68 episodes of “Aerial America,” a series that, as its title suggests, offers a birds-eye view of all 50 states. In each 45-50-minute episode, “Aerial America” surveys natural wonders, gives overviews of cultural landmarks and tourist attractions and details sites’ histories. All episodes are now streaming for no cost and with no login required on Smithsonian Channel Plus.

Smithsonian Channel has also begun to roll out entire episodes on YouTube, and weekly online “watch parties” are planned to make the “Aerial America” viewing experience interactive despite social distancing. Every Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. EST, Smithsonian Channel’s Facebook page will host state-specific trivia while showing an episode. Each episode will simultaneously drop on YouTube.

Smithsonian readers interested in exploring more programs from Smithsonian Channel Plus can get two free months, after signing up for a 7-day free trial with code: BRIGHTERTOGETHER.