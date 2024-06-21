Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Allison Scates

It’s the season of fireworks, visits to the beach and running through the sprinklers. It’s summer. The temperatures may be high, but so are many people’s spirits, thanks to family vacations, longer days and fun ways to cool off. So, while there’s still time to enjoy it, view these Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest images to remind you what’s so special about summer and all you can still do before the season disappears.