See 15 Spectacular Photographs That Show Off Scenes From Spain
These images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest celebrate the Iberian nation
A matador and bull stand center stage as attendees look on during the
San Fermín festival in Pamplona.
Ted Baltsas, 2024
Known for its historic festivals, beautiful architecture and rich culture, Spain is high on the
list of countries Americans visit the most. Spain is where Christopher Columbus sought permission to travel across the Atlantic Ocean—a fateful request that changed the world. A must-see destination filled with lively cities such as Barcelona, Madrid and Seville, to name a few, the country also offers also much to explore away from the bustling urban areas. Smaller towns and rural communities offer equal amounts of charm, wonder and awe.
See images from the
Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest and find out for yourself why Spain is so special.
The moon seemingly sits squarely between two steeples of the Alcázar of Toledo.
Greg Metro, 2024
Around 180 European bison are
found in Spain, living predominantly in local nature reserves.
Álvaro Minguito, 2021
At the eastern end of Gueirúa Beach, a row of stone islets emerge from the sea.
César Llaneza Rodríguez, 2017
Sparklers are a tradition during the annual
correfoc fire performances in Barcelona.
Greg Bolger, 2019
Colorful fall leaves cover the ground near pale, narrow and curiously curved tree trunks in the Irati Forest.
César Llaneza Rodríguez, 2019
Frias is considered the smallest official city in Spain with a population of about 300 people and at least one feline.
Alexandra Buxbaum, 2019
Members of a family are seemingly unaware that they’re the subject of art as they take a seat under paintings inside the Mosque-Cathedral of Córdoba.
Carlo Murenu, 2017
A child turns the Oscar Niemeyer International Cultural Center into a slide.
J. Ramon Moreno, 2011
An artistic interpretation of the Virgin Mary and Jesus Christ decorates a wall of a church in Seville.
Luis Davilla, 2017
Each year, wild horses living in various locations in Galicia are marked, shaved, deloused and then freed again to the mountains.
Javier Arcenillas, 2016
Swimwear hangs and sways in the breeze as a dog enjoys a sun rays by the water.
Ricardas Jarmalavicius, 2018
Altar boys take part in a Holy Week procession in Cádiz.
Miguel Gomez, 2014
Hungry? A fish seller displays his goods at a small market in the coastal town of Sanlúcar.
Andrew Smith, 2014
Construction on the
Alhambra’s Nasrid Palaces began in the 13th century. The site is home to several water features, including two large reflecting pools.
Janne Kahila, 2013
Planning Your Next Trip?
Explore great travel deals
A Note to our Readers
Smithsonian magazine participates in affiliate link advertising programs. If you purchase an item through these links, we receive a commission.