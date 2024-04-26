Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

Bridges have been helping connect us for centuries. Whether they’re natural phenomena or enduring feats of architecture, our lives wouldn’t be the same without them. As the recent collapse of Baltimore’s majestic Francis Scott Key Bridge reminded us, these iconic spans are not just beautiful to look at, they represent the lifeblood of our communities and economies.

Spanning waterways and canyons, supporting pedestrians and locomotives, bridges are everywhere, used by just about every civilization in the modern world to bring people together. With these 15 Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest images, we bring a few to you. Take a look.