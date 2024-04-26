See 15 superbly suspended structures from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
Built in 1917-1919, the St. Charles Air Line Bridge is one of the oldest in Chicago and has been designated a city landmark. It’s still in use for freight and cargo trains, and it lifts for boats and ships passing underneath.
Gerri Whitley, Illinois, 2020
Bridges have been helping connect us for centuries. Whether they’re natural phenomena or enduring feats of architecture, our lives wouldn’t be the same without them. As the recent collapse of Baltimore’s majestic Francis Scott Key Bridge reminded us, these iconic spans are not just beautiful to look at, they represent the lifeblood of our communities and economies.
Spanning waterways and canyons, supporting pedestrians and locomotives, bridges are everywhere, used by just about every civilization in the modern world to bring people together. With these 15 Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest images, we bring a few to you. Take a look.
