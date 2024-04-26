Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

Bridges have been helping connect us for centuries. Whether they’re natural phenomena or enduring feats of architecture, our lives wouldn’t be the same without them. As the recent collapse of Baltimore’s majestic Francis Scott Key Bridge reminded us, these iconic spans are not just beautiful to look at, they represent the lifeblood of our communities and economies.

Spanning waterways and canyons, supporting pedestrians and locomotives, bridges are everywhere, used by just about every civilization in the modern world to bring people together. With these 15 Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest images, we bring a few to you. Take a look.

Shenyang’s Sanhao Bridge, built in 2008, glows in the dark, illuminating the night over the Hun River. Wenpeng Xin, China, 2022
This distinct natural bridge isn’t the result of water erosion. Expanding ice caused cracks in the rock, and eventually this opening formed, creating a wonderous walkway. Karin Fleming, Utah, 2022
Part of the Samuel H. Boardman State Scenic Corridor, it’s a relatively short hike to this natural bridge on the southern Oregon coastline, just north of Brookings. Paul Bracey, Oregon, 2020

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, opened in 1937, makes a magical appearance during a late afternoon summer fog.  Jassen Todorov, California, 2020
This high-precision doublet lens flips the image of the iconic Biloxi Bay Bridge. Amber Contant, Mississippi, 1994
The historic Hi-Line Railroad Bridge in Valley City is 3,860 feet long and sits 162 feet above the river. Brenna Winter, North Dakota, 2018
Located in Sedona, a town known of its red rocks, Devil’s Bridge is a natural arch that offers heavenly views. Hikers can cross, if they dare.  Jake Virus, Arizona, 2022

Underneath a highway, a magical hideaway of expansive pavement provides a place to practice skateboarding tricks for hours on end.  Claire Witko, Virginia, 2021
The sun rising through the clouds creates an ethereal aura around Qingxikou Qujiang Bridge in Guang’an. Xiujian Zhou, China, 2019
At nearly 1,700 feet across, the 14th-century Charles Bridge, a medieval stone structure, crosses the Vltava River in Prague and has more than a dozen arches.  Agnieszka Wieczorek, Czech Republic, 2022
A puddle reflects the Golden Gate Bridge and clouds, with the San Francisco skyline hidden in the background. Alex Slosberg, California, 2021

A young person uses train tracks as a pedestrian bridge. Nann Nyunt, Myanmar, 2019
Waters rush below a new railroad bridge built over the upper falls of Letchworth State Park. Shawn Birmingham, New York, 2018

During an early foggy morning in Sydney, a ferry passes through the mist and underneath a harbor bridge. Gaanesh Prasad, Australia, 2021

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

Jeff Campagna

Jeff Campagna is a photo editor at Smithsonian magazine. You can follow him on Instagram at @jeffcampagna.