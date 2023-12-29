Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

Freshly fallen snow is a wondrous sight, especially in the mountains, where glistening landscapes can remain untouched for days. Frozen lakes, frosty firs and snow-capped peaks create Instagram-worthy scenes that are peaceful and serene. These heights aren’t often easy to reach, so leave your skis and climbing gear at home. Grab a warm cup of hot chocolate and enjoy these wonderfully wintry images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.