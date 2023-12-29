Freshly fallen snow is a wondrous sight, especially in the mountains, where glistening landscapes can remain untouched for days. Frozen lakes, frosty firs and snow-capped peaks create Instagram-worthy scenes that are peaceful and serene. These heights aren’t often easy to reach, so leave your skis and climbing gear at home. Grab a warm cup of hot chocolate and enjoy these wonderfully wintry images from the
Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.
A quaint resort sits at the base of these majestic snow-capped mountains.
Connor Jenkins, Montana, 2021
Glacial river streams resemble blue paintbrush strokes among black volcanic sand, green moss and white snow.
Andro Loria, Iceland, 2018
A well-plowed road leads the way through snowy mountains and frosty flora.
Jacob Wilson, New York, 2023
Is it possible to hear the quiet? This snowy scene seems quite serene.
Matt Meisenheimer, Canada, 2017
Do you enjoy your wine chilled? Unfortunately, it’s not the season to grow grapes. So, just savor beauty of these frosty vineyards.
Der Mits, Switzerland, 2017
The sun melts snow from the tops of some trees, revealing the copper-toned hues of fall underneath.
Linda Persson, Sweden, 2022
The sun is setting, casting a glow on the snowy slopes, and its slow descent is interrupted by the rising moon.
Marta Lucio, Pakistan, 2018
A drone operator takes an aerial selfie on the pier of a frozen lake.
Manish Mamtani, Massachusetts, 2020
With a shoreline shaped like a winged dragon ready to swoop down, this frozen-over lake could be the perfect location for a “House of the Dragon” taping.
Raghuvamsh Chavali, Canada, 2021
Tucked away on a mountaintop, this home practically disappears among its snowy-white surroundings.
Ryan Linton, Colorado, 2022
This photo was taken at the border of Scotland and England, but it’s hard to determine where one country ends and another begins without the presence of manmade markers dividing us.
Andrew Smith, United Kingdom, 2022
Snow covers the frosty firs and high hills around Bergen.
Remi Carreiro, Norway, 2016
With snow nestled into striking creases and crevices, it’s easy to imagine how the lava flowed from the earth centuries ago, eventually forming this geological mass in Landmannalaugar.
Doron Talmi, Iceland, 2018
Lined with snow-covered trees, this road curves and winds like a snake.
Julian Elliott, Italy, 2022
