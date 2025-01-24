Known for its distinct wildlife and breathtaking landscapes, Australia often appears on bucket lists of must-see destinations. The ancestral home of kangaroos, koalas and platypuses, it is the a massive landscape, stretching nearly 2,500 miles from Pacific to the Indian Ocean.
Whether you opt for a camping adventure or a metropolitan night at the opera, Australia has what you’re looking for. See for yourself.
Could this kangaroo be carrying a mini-marsupial in its pouch?
Gene Hollander, 2019
The Klochkov family spent eight years living on the ocean on their yacht Lady Mary, setting a new world record in sailing. Here, they enjoy breakfast in Australian waters.
Iulia Galushina, 2021
A koala clings to a tree trunk at the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary near Brisbane.
Justin Yett, 2010
Lightning warns of an upcoming storm over a vast plain with a dilapidated home as shelter.
Callie Chee, 2015
A girl opts for a natural look over store-bought makeup, paying honor to the beauty of Australia’s Indigenous people.
Biljana Jurukovski, 2017
A kangaroo leans in, ready for its close-up, at Ballarat Wildlife Park.
Jessica Ritchie, 2017
An emu pair walks through the Australian bush awash in the last rays of sunlight.
Christian Spencer, 2017
A small sailboat floats on the waters of the Sydney Harbor while the sun dims across the North Shore area.
Nun Nicer, 2017
A couple offers a public display of affection to a flock of seagulls on Bondi Beach.
Edmund (Chung-Yuan) Chang, 2019
A
gray-headed flying fox, listed as a vulnerable species by the Australian government, flies low over the water’s surface and wets its belly in a unique manner, then lands on a nearby tree to lick the thirst-quenching water from its fur.
Jie Xu, 2023
A finch, seemingly drawn to the vivid hues of the flowering
Grevillea banksii, an Australian native plant, takes an early morning breakfast nectar dip in Currumbin Valley.
Mark Abriel, 2017
The Sydney Opera House, a recognizable landmark around the world, has won several awards for its architecture, design and performances
Handi Laksono, 2017
One of the rarest birds in Australia, an endangered painted-snipe spreads its wings in threat display when a cockatoo flies nearby, loudly squawking.
Graham Gall, 2023
A kangaroo seemingly poses for a photo along the cliffs above Windy Harbor in D’Entrecasteaux National Park.
Stacy Gessler, 2017
