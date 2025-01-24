Photographs selected by Allison Scates Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Known for its distinct wildlife and breathtaking landscapes, Australia often appears on bucket lists of must-see destinations. The ancestral home of kangaroos, koalas and platypuses, it is the a massive landscape, stretching nearly 2,500 miles from Pacific to the Indian Ocean.

Whether you opt for a camping adventure or a metropolitan night at the opera, Australia has what you’re looking for. See for yourself.