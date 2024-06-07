Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

According to the lobbying group Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the automobile industry contributes an estimated $1 trillion to the nation’s economy, with more than 250 million vehicles registered across the country. And the United States isn’t even the leader when it comes to car manufacturing—that’s China, which built a record 30 million cars in 2023.

The love of cars spans oceans. Whether you’re driving a compact electric car or a gas-guzzling truck that’s too big for your garage, you’ve likely enjoyed traveling on the open road with your favorite song on repeat. Cars are more than just transportation to many. They can be extensions of ourselves, often proclaiming our passions through bumper stickers and vanity plates, reflecting our style (cute and sporty or big and tough) and even complementing our phases in life (coupes for the singles, SUVs for families).

No matter what you ride in, these 15 images will deepen your appreciation for the automobile. Take a look.