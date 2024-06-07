Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

According to the lobbying group Alliance for Automotive Innovation, the automobile industry contributes an estimated $1 trillion to the nation’s economy, with more than 250 million vehicles registered across the country. And the United States isn’t even the leader when it comes to car manufacturing—that’s China, which built a record 30 million cars in 2023.

The love of cars spans oceans. Whether you’re driving a compact electric car or a gas-guzzling truck that’s too big for your garage, you’ve likely enjoyed traveling on the open road with your favorite song on repeat. Cars are more than just transportation to many. They can be extensions of ourselves, often proclaiming our passions through bumper stickers and vanity plates, reflecting our style (cute and sporty or big and tough) and even complementing our phases in life (coupes for the singles, SUVs for families).

No matter what you ride in, these 15 images will deepen your appreciation for the automobile. Take a look.

2 - Hydraulic wheels add some bounce to this classic car in Los Angeles, where lowrider culture is strong.
Hydraulic wheels add some bounce to this classic car in Los Angeles, where lowrider culture is strong. Vincenzo Pirozzi, California, 2020
3 - Chevrolet, or Chevy, introduced in 1911, remains one of the nation’s most recognizable and enduring brands.
Chevrolet, or Chevy, introduced in 1911, remains one of the nation’s most recognizable and enduring brands. Kerrick James, Arizona, 2021
4 - A classic American car seemingly enjoys a night’s rest on a quiet street in the city of Trinidad.
A classic American car seemingly enjoys a night’s rest on a quiet street in the city of Trinidad. Kevin Shi, Cuba, 2022

5 - Arguably one of the most recognized car model logos, the Ford Mustang equine is an iconic American trademark.
Arguably one of the most recognized car model logos, the Ford Mustang equine is an iconic American trademark. Don Barone, Connecticut, 2016
6 - This ride might lead one to believe that muscle cars were given that name because of their bicep-like curves, but it’s actually because of their powerful engines.
This ride might lead one to believe that muscle cars were given that name because of their bicep-like curves, but it’s actually because of their powerful engines.   Andre Boto, Portugal, 2021
7 - An aerodynamic chrome ornament tops the hood of a cherry-red 1955 Chevy.
An aerodynamic chrome ornament tops the hood of a cherry-red 1955 Chevy. Art Harman, Michigan, 2019

8 - Not all vintage cars are sitting in museums or refurbished for the next generation. These dust-covered vehicles are abandoned and forgotten.
Not all vintage cars are sitting in museums or refurbished for the next generation. These dust-covered vehicles are abandoned and forgotten. Azam Hasan-Larijani, Iran, 2022
9 - A bus and other brightly painted vehicles protrude from the ground at the International Car Forest of the Last Church in Goldfield, where more than 40 automobiles are half buried.
A bus and other brightly painted vehicles protrude from the ground at the International Car Forest of the Last Church in Goldfield, where more than 40 automobiles are half buried.

  Chris Buckley, Nevada, 2023
10 - Various race cars are lined up in a row during the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an annual endurance race in France, with participants and spectators traveling from all over the world.
Various race cars are lined up in a row during the 24 Hours of Le Mans, an annual endurance race in France, with participants and spectators traveling from all over the world.  Regina Leon, France, 2021
11 - An old Chevy truck is parked close to a water tank in a Southwestern ghost town.
An old Chevy truck is parked close to a water tank in a Southwestern ghost town. Jean-Pierre Lemarchand, Nevada, 2018

12 - A budding photographer recognizes a scene worth capturing as two classic cars move into the frame.
A budding photographer recognizes a scene worth capturing as two classic cars move into the frame. Tae Rose, Cuba, 2018
13 - Color, sunlight and a vintage car offer a real-life example of color-blocking in Albuquerque.
Color, sunlight and a vintage car offer a real-life example of color-blocking in Albuquerque. Natalie Christensen, New Mexico, 2017
14 - Chipped paint and rust begin to take their toll on an abandoned 1957 Chevy Bel Air.
Chipped paint and rust begin to take their toll on an abandoned 1957 Chevy Bel Air. Dylan Morse, Kentucky, 2020
15 - The classic VW Bus was introduced in 1950, and the car manufacturer has produced some updated versions, including an all-electric Buzz, expected in 2024.
The classic VW Bus was introduced in 1950, and the car manufacturer has produced some updated versions, including an all-electric Buzz, expected in 2024. Jordan Joseph, Maine, 2021

Get the latest Travel & Culture stories in your inbox.

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

Jeff Campagna

Jeff Campagna is a photo editor at Smithsonian magazine. You can follow him on Instagram at @jeffcampagna.