Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi

Nepal’s mountainous landscape offers much to love. Gleaming snow-capped peaks set against clear blue skies are a common sight. A bit closer to the ground, a colorful culture provides heavenly hues. Not everyone will get the chance to make the treacherous treks to the top of Mounts Everest or Annapurna or to visit the birthplace of Buddha, but you can still get a look at some of those amazing sites through these photos from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.