Smithsonian Photo Contest Galleries

Get Into the Revolutionary Spirit With These Beautiful Photographs of Boston

Massachusetts’ capital city offers American history lessons at every turn

Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

An 1864 statue of George Washington is silhouetted against the night sky.
An 1864 statue of George Washington is silhouetted against the night sky. Giancarlo Bisone, 2011

Visiting Boston can be like flipping through the pages of a U.S. history book, with its superbly maintained colonial buildings where early American patriots once walked. Monuments help recall the city’s significant role in the birth of our nation, but Boston is more than just a relic of the past. Its modern cityscape means visitors get the best of both worlds. Take a look.

A supermoon rises over Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge.
A supermoon rises over Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge. Abhijit Patil, 2019
a baseball player takes a swing
The century-old rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees has been described as the fiercest in MLB history. Kelly Diggins, 2009
estival in Boston’s historically Italian North End
During a festival in Boston’s historically Italian North End, revelers attach money to a sculpture of a saint in an act of gratitude and offering. Julia Sophia Kind, 2010

the Old South Meeting House in Boston
Built in 1729, the Old South Meeting House, now a property of the National Park Service, sits in the middle of Boston’s bustling downtown, offering a contrast of the state’s colonial beginnings and more modern present. Julia Fenner, 2010
Granary Burying Ground
With about 2,300 markers, it’s estimated that more than 5,000 Bostonians are interred at the Granary Burying Ground. The gravesites of John Hancock, Samuel Adams, Paul Revere and the parents of Benjamin Franklin are within the cemetery. Maria Mullenix, 2009
Children cool off at a water fountain at the Rose Kennedy Greenway.
Children cool off at a water fountain at the Rose Kennedy Greenway. Phil Adler, 2022

young people wearing masks participate in a protest march
In 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, young people wearing masks participate in a protest march. Alexander Carrigg, 2020
Boston city skyline at night
The city’s skyline lights up the night. Frank Forward, 2013
Wearing colonial attire, a man carries a Bennington American flag.
Wearing colonial attire, a man carries a Bennington American flag. Clever Sangalaza, 2015
Runners enjoy the view of sailboats on the esplanade near the Charles River.
Runners enjoy the view of sailboats on the esplanade near the Charles River. Daniel Rollet, 2011
a woman rows on the Charles River
The sun is still below the horizon as a woman rows on the Charles River. Frank Shirley, 2019
The First Church of Christ, Scientist in Boston
The First Church of Christ, Scientist, is well known for its architectural blend of Romanesque revival and neo-Classical styles. Padma Inguva, 2016
a runner in the Boston Marathon
With its inaugural race in 1897, the Boston Marathon, then known as the B.A.A Road Race, is the world’s oldest annual marathon. Alex Hatem, 2011
Boats, bridges and skyscrapers are photographed from above Boston Harbor.
Boats, bridges and skyscrapers are photographed from above Boston Harbor. Kay Handy, 2010

Donny Bajohr is the associate photography editor at Smithsonian. You can follow him on Instagram @donny_bajohr.

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

