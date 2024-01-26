Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna Text by Tracy Scott Forson

It’s known as the Land of Fire and Ice for a reason. Sitting atop a volcanic hot spot, Iceland is a geographical contradiction. The frigid temperatures, icy landscape and glaciers coexist with some of the most active volcanoes in the world. A day of hiking up snowcapped mountains might end with a warm dip in a hot spring. Iceland also boasts one of the world’s few black sand beaches and its own equine breed. Curious yet? Satisfy that curiosity. Take a look.