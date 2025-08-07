Fancy a Kulfi? From Granita to Queso Helado, Cool Down With These Seven Frozen Desserts Found Around the World Shaved ice, stretchy ice cream and other cold treats can transport you in time and place Laura Kiniry - Travel Correspondent Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

The colorful streets of Chandni Chowk, a shopping area in India’s Old Delhi, are filled with bustling shops, frenetic alleyways and delicious treats. Last spring, on a food tour through the area, I spent the afternoon sipping mango lassi from clay cups and nibbling on samosas, but it was the orange-flavored kulfi—a frozen dessert that’s both denser and creamier than traditional ice cream—that served as the perfect cool-down in Delhi’s sweltering heat.

Kulfi gets its name from the Persian word qulfi, which refers to the cone-shaped mold in which it’s traditionally made. The dish is believed to have originated during the 16th century with the Mughal dynasty, with royal kitchen workers using ice brought down from the Himalayas to whip up frozen delicacies by slow-cooking milk, sugar and flavorings like cardamom and pistachios for a rich, intensely flavored dessert that melts more slowly than ice cream due to its consistency. Today kulfi is a part of India’s national cuisine, as well as that of greater South Asia, including Pakistan.

While the origins of frozen desserts are murky, ice and snow have been ingredients in cuisines for thousands of years. Persians are believed to have been making ice-cream-like foods as far back as 550 B.C.E., and according to legend the Chinese were mixing mountain snow with fruit and beer up to 3,000 years ago. “Being able to access ice in a warm-hot climate, or at warmer times of the year, was a product of wealth,” says Australia-based food writer and researcher Charmaine O’Brien in an email, “therefore ice had status.” With the advent of ice-cream molds followed by crank-operated ice machines and, later, electric versions, as well as gas-powered freezers, frozen desserts only grew in popularity.

“Even though [frozen desserts] are no longer prestigious, that thrill of the novelty has been passed on culturally,” says O’Brien. “Of course, they’re also delicious.”

From a historic shaved ice to a type of ice cream that stretches, pulls and keeps its shape at room temperature, here are six more frozen treats that will transport your tastebuds in both place and time.

Japan’s kakigori

Japan’s traditional shaved ice dessert is a mound of fluffy, powdery ice that’s similar in consistency to fresh snow. This historic treat (kaki means “shave,” and gori means “ice”) dates back to Japan’s Heian period (794-1185) and was first described on paper around 1002 as “shaved ice mixed with liana syrup and put in a new silver bowl” under the heading, “Elegant Things” in The Pillow Book, a collection of essays by poet, diarist and courtier Sei Shonagon.

Kakigori is commonly made with natural spring or mineral water (which results in fluffier ice slivers) that’s frozen into a block of ice and then softened at room temperature until the ice becomes clear. Once the ice is shaved, it’s sweetened with natural syrups in flavors like sweet plum and melon and often paired with toppings, such as green tea kakigori topped with red beans and sweetened condensed milk. It’s typically eaten with a spoon.

Japan’s first-ever kakigori shop opened in 1872 in the Bashamichi district of Yokohama. While merchants originally used a hand-cranked machine with a blade to shave the ice into thin bits, they eventually switched to electric machines for more efficiency.

Hawaii’s shave ice

Although slightly coarser in texture, Hawaii’s shave ice originates from kakigori, which Japanese immigrants first introduced to the islands in the mid-1800s when they came to work in the local sugar cane fields and pineapple plantations. During long days in the fields, they cooled off by shaving flakes from large blocks of ice, then flavoring them with sugar and local fruit juices like pineapple, mango and passion fruit, which resulted in a Hawaiian twist.

The name “shave ice” is the literal translation of kakigori in Hawaiian Pidgin, a local dialect that originated on the plantations. It’s traditionally served in a paper cone or cup. Matsumoto Shave Ice, a family-owned shop on the island of Oahu, has been serving up this beloved Hawaiian treat since 1951.

Sicily’s granita

Granita is another type of shaved ice, though one that’s specially prepared to result in a crunchier texture. A Sicilian specialty, it’s believed to have originated with the Arab Muslim conquest of the island in the ninth century. Using the snow that Sicilians historically collected from the local mountains, including Mount Etna, and stored away in stone ice houses known as neviere, Arab conquerors introduced “sharbat,” a blend of snow and fruit juice that became the precursor to Italy’s trio of frozen and semi-frozen desserts: gelato, sorbet and granita.

A refreshing granita is made by combining water, sugar and fruit into a sweetened, semi-frozen mixture that’s then frequently stirred, breaking up the ice into tiny particles and creating a crystalline consistency in the process. It’s then often flavored with regional ingredients like sweet-tart Sicilian lemons and bitter almonds.

Each town across Sicily has its own version of granita featuring different textures and flavors, such as pistachio granita in Catania and coffee granita in Messina. Granita is considered an all-day treat, often enjoyed at breakfast with brioche or as an afternoon snack.

Turkey’s dondurma

Although the origins of dondurma are unknown, most people agree that this Turkish ice cream first came about in Kahramanmaras—a city in southern Turkey’s Mediterranean region—at the time of the Ottoman Empire (which ruled from circa 1300 to 1922).

While “dondurma” broadly means ice cream in Turkish, internationally it usually refers to the variety known as maras dondurma (short for Kahramanmaras), which is known for its dense and stretchy texture and distinct taste that results from a trio of native ingredients. The dessert’s elasticity comes from salep flour made from the tubes of an endemic purple orchid, which grows on the slopes of Turkey’s Mount Ahir. Its chewiness stems from Arabic gum (mastic), a resin obtained from the mastic trees grown on the country’s Aegean coast, and local goat milk provides its unique flavor. The combination of salep flour and mastic also creates a chemical reaction that makes dondurma resistant to melting.

Street vendors dressed in traditional Kahramanmaras clothing often perform tricks with this taffy-like ice cream for customers, twirling and twisting it into elongated forms. Popular flavors include plain, strawberry and pistachio.

Iran’s faloodeh

Hailed as one of the world’s earliest known frozen desserts, faloodeh features a granita-like texture but with the chewiness of cooked vermicelli, a type of thin and stringy rice noodle. The noodles are added to a semi-frozen syrup of sugar, rose water and a touch of lime juice, and then chilled longer before serving. It’s often served with sour cherries or sour cherry syrup, resulting in a vibrant color contrast and a sweet and sour taste.

Even before faloodeh, Persians were creating frozen treats by harvesting snow from the nearby mountains and pouring grape juice over it. They developed yakhchals, massive dome-shaped structures designed for keeping ice cool in the desert year-round, around 400 B.C.E., leading to faloodeh’s creation.

While easily found throughout Iran, faloodeh is especially beloved in Shiraz, the country’s cultural capital.

Peru’s queso helado

Its name may translate to “frozen cheese” in English, but the only dairy in queso helado is a trio of whole, evaporated and sweetened condensed milk that’s then simmered with cinnamon, cloves, coconut, sugar and vanilla to make the delicious treat. Poured into a dish and then frozen, it’s typically cut into squares for serving. Queso helado originated in Arequipa and dates back to the 16th century, when the Spanish arrived in Peru and introduced cattle—along with milk and cheese—to the nearby Andes Mountains.

The nuns of Peru’s Santa Catalina Monastery are considered the “pioneers” of queso helado, initially creating this light and granular delicacy for the area’s elite. Today, it’s a popular confection available both in Arequipa’s many lunchtime restaurants known as picanterías and from street vendors.