Explore 15 Captivating, Cool and Classic Castles
These images from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest capture the grandeur of the historic fortresses
As the sun rises over the horizon, the Castle of Rocca Calascio emerges from the peaks of the Abruzzo Apennines.
Gianluca Gianferrari, Italy, 2021
Often perched on a high hill or near the shore of some scenic waterway, castles have been given a magical allure throughout history and literature. Whether they hold damsels in distress, royal families or dragons, they capture our imaginations.
Many were built centuries ago to protect ruling and wealthy families. Today, these fortresses are tourist attractions that harken back to a different era of humanity, and some things never change. Many still appreciate the detailed facades, high ceilings, steeples and battlements for which castles are known.
All over the world, past civilizations built these edifices that have stood the test of time. Take a look at a few.
Steeples of Prague Castle seemingly pierce the horizon as the sun sets near the Vltava River.
Paul Karns, Czech Republic, 2024
Mehr Padin Castle, located in Yazd, was never used as a permanent residence but was intended as a place for temporary lodging in event of raids. It was added to the Iran National Heritage List in 2002.
Shahram Salimi Nejad, Iran, 2023
Neuschwanstein Castle is one of the most popular tourist spots in Germany. Some say it looks like something from a fairytale.
Lukasz Ginalski, Germany, 2021
Built in medieval times, Bled Castle is perched on a cliff overlooking the picturesque Lake Bled.
Iztok Kveder, Slovenia, 2023
Officially considered a palace, the Royal Alcázar of Seville was built during Muslim rule in Spain, spanning from the 8th to the 15th centuries. Grand palm trees stand tall within the gardens on the grounds.
Jiyoo Lee, Spain, 2024
A worn and crumbling spiral staircase remains as a sign of past grandeur in an ancient castle.
Andy Starflinger, Luxembourg, 2009
Hiking up the mountain to Rocca Calascio, visitors are dwarfed by the massive remnants of the once grand castle. Built in the tenth century, it is nearly 4,800 feet high in the Apennines.
Giulia Pietroletti, Italy, 2022
Torrechiara Castle, near Parma, is an exquisite medieval castle where fireflies sometimes put on a show.
Gianluca Gianferrari, Italy, 2024
The remnants of Khorasan’s Are Furg Castle form a circle with rooms mirroring each other.
Shahram Salimi Nejad, Iran, 2023
This beautiful statue is one of several in the terraced garden at Boldt Castle, once a private mansion on Heart Island.
Lisa Feaster, New York, 2017
Sunlight illuminates Hume Castle near Duns in the Scottish Borders.
Andrew Smith, Scotland, 2022
The Courtyard of the Dolls within the Royal Alcázar of Sevilla was a private area of the palace, allegedly the site of a harem to the ruler Pedro I.
Philippe Eble, Spain, 2024
The intricacy of the steeples atop Prague Castle are visible against the backdrop of the morning sky.
David Havekik, Czech Republic, 2020
Nature offers an unforgettable spectacle of light and shadows on the coast where Boccale Castle is found—an ethereal meeting between the sky and the sea.
Gianluca Gianferrari, Italy, 2021
Planning Your Next Trip?
Explore great travel deals
A Note to our Readers
Smithsonian magazine participates in affiliate link advertising programs. If you purchase an item through these links, we receive a commission.