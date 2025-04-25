See 15 Serene Scenes of the English Countryside

Miles outside the metropolis of London, the English countryside sits as a reminder of the Britain of long ago. Lighthouses, towns and even castles from centuries past offer a glimpse into the civilizations that once called it home. Buckingham Palace is a must for anyone visiting the United Kingdom, but for a quieter escape, excursions to these historic places are worth the real or virtual trip. Take a look.

