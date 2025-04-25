Smithsonian Photo Contest Galleries

See 15 Serene Scenes of the English Countryside

Quaint centuries-old villages dot the rural landscapes of the United Kingdom

Photographs selected by Allison Scates

Misty forest bridge
In England’s Lake District, a wooden footbridge connects two rocky sides of a riverbank as mountains peek out from the fog in the distance. Maja Bet, 2020

Miles outside the metropolis of London, the English countryside sits as a reminder of the Britain of long ago. Lighthouses, towns and even castles from centuries past offer a glimpse into the civilizations that once called it home. Buckingham Palace is a must for anyone visiting the United Kingdom, but for a quieter escape, excursions to these historic places are worth the real or virtual trip. Take a look.

Old man with cane walks down gravel road
One can imagine when horse-drawn carriages once clopped along this grassy path in the village of Broad Campden, where an elderly man now treads with his cane. Ernie Witham, 2009
Five sheep stand in field as sun rises
Sheep roam untethered at Peak District National Park in Derbyshire. Andy Soloman, 2022
Row houses along a overcast sky
Arlington Row is a popular old neighborhood where charming stone cottages from the late 1300s line the pathways, attracting visitors from all over the world. Maryanne Palik, 2023
Swans swim and frolic in the Grantham Canal.
Swans swim and frolic in the Grantham Canal. Barbara Moses, 2019
Overcast beach under bridge
Connected by the Prince of Wales Bridge, the broad Severn Estuary marks the boundary between England and Wales. Virginia Hines, 2023
Sunset along a grassy cliff
The sun sets over the Atlantic Ocean, looking out over Trebarwith Beach in Cornwall. Andrew Dunshee, 2022
A bridge with a castle in the background
In the fine city of Norwich, while crossing the Jarrold Bridge you can admire the Norwich Cathedral, opened in 1145. Marius Musan, 2020
Aerial show of beach with white boats
Dwarfed from this aerial perspective, white boats bob gently in the azure sea, painting a tranquil portrait of the idyllic south of England. Simon Heather, 2022
People sit on beach near boardwalk
For some, visiting the coastal town of Brighton in England evokes nostalgia while taking a walk along the shore. Tommaso Carrara, 2021
A castle tower in a empty field
Completed in 1899, the Victoria Tower on Castle Hill in Huddersfield was erected in honor of Queen Victoria’s 60th anniversary as ruler. Carmen Dana Vegh, 2021
A couple walks near a lake with fall foliage
A couple seemingly enjoys a quiet romantic embrace with autumn leaves and a lake as the backdrop. Rajesh Nair, 2023
Colorful row houses next to a empty road
Saffron Walden in Essex has a rich history, with many colorful structures dating back centuries, including timber-framed homes from the 1400s. Peter Swan, 2021
Foggy lighthouse
Shallow water and heavy fog surround the 125-year-old St. Mary’s Lighthouse near Whitley Bay.  Asuman Robson, 2021
Sunrise over a misty town
A yellow glow from the rising sun illuminates the landscape in Shropshire. Andrew Dunshee, 2021

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.

