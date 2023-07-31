Celebrate the Women’s World Cup With 15 Stunning Soccer Shots
Achieve the goal of viewing these highlights from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest
A high school soccer player remembers to keep her eye on the ball, even when soaring midair.
James Rokop, California, 2020
Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr
By
Text by Tracy Scott Forson
Whether you refer to it as soccer or football, there’s no dispute about its popularity. Soccer, as it’s known in the United States, is the most watched sport in the world, with an estimated 5 billion fans. If you’re not yet among them, this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup is a great place to start—along with this collection of phenomenal photos from the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest.
Get the latest Travel & Culture stories in your inbox.