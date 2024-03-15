Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Saint Patrick, the fifth-century bishop remembered every March 17, is known as the “Apostle of Ireland.” In his honor, we’ve collected some of the most beautiful photos of the country submitted to the Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest over the years. From Celtic crosses to centuries-old castles, these lush landscapes may motivate you to add Ireland to your travel bucket list, if it wasn’t already there. Take a look.