Most often observed in March, Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, has been celebrated for so long that historians aren’t quite sure when it began. For thousands of years, possibly dating back to the fourth century, Hindu people have commemorated the end of winter and advent of spring—in correspondence with the Hindu calendar’s month of Phalguna—by playfully throwing brightly colored water and powder at each other.

Today, millions around the world celebrate Holi, a spiritually and culturally significant tradition that has stood the test of time. See how it is observed today.

a yellow powder is thrown into a large crowd during Holi Festival
Each year, thousands of people around the globe participate in color “fights,” tossing powdered pigment on friends, family and fellow celebrants. Santanu Bose, India, 2023
An aerial view captures crowds of color-clad celebrants enjoying Holi
An aerial view captures crowds of color-clad celebrants enjoying Holi. Azim Khan Ronnie, India, 2023

women playfully hit men on the head with sticks during Holi Festival
One Holi tradition involves women playfully hitting men on the head with sticks. Amitava Chandra, India, 2010
pink and yellow powder is thrown into a large crowd
Don’t expect muted tones during events commemorating Holi, known as the Festival of Colors—bright reds, pinks, yellows and blues are more likely. Avra Ghosh, India, 2022
a portrait of a man with colorful powder on his face
There’s no age limit for celebrating Holi. Both young and old enjoy the colorful festival marking the oncoming of spring. Kelly Reece, India, 2009

a blue powder is thrown into a crowd during Holi Festival
The Holi festival marks the end of winter in India. Poras Chaudhary, India, 2009
people in the streets covered in pink powder during Holi Festival
Who says pink is just for girls? Covered in the vibrant color from head to toe, several men take to the streets to mark the occasion. Susovan Chakraborty, India, 2022

A father hoists his son on his shoulders while dancing to drummers’ music during a Holi even
A father hoists his son on his shoulders while dancing to drummers’ music during a Holi event. Mark Frederick Jereos, India, 2020
a large crowd covered in colorful powder during Holi Festival
People from all castes, creeds and genders are welcome during the festival, making it a true celebration of love and humanity. Kishore Das, India, 2020
a girl dances with colorful powder in the air
With colorful powder swirling about her like a dust storm, a young girl joyously participates in a Holi celebration. Frances Freyberg, California, 2023

these three young pigmented pals are doused in red, yellow and blue powder
Rivaling rainbows, these three young pigmented pals are doused in red, yellow and blue powder.  Kuntal Kumar Roy, India, 2022
a woman celebrates Holi Festival in India
All smiles, a color-covered woman takes a reprieve from celebrating Holi in Kolkata. Dibakar Roy, India, 2023
a close up photo a boys eye covered in yellow pigment
A young boy’s lashes work hard to protect his eye from yellow pigment covering his face during a Holi celebration. Sritam Kumar Sethy, India, 2023
a merchant selling colorful pigment for Holi Festival in India
Don’t worry if you left your pigment at home. This seller has plenty to sell to Holi celebrants. Mark Frederick Jereos, India, 2020

