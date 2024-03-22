Text by Tracy Scott Forson Photographs selected by Donny Bajohr

Most often observed in March, Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, has been celebrated for so long that historians aren’t quite sure when it began. For thousands of years, possibly dating back to the fourth century, Hindu people have commemorated the end of winter and advent of spring—in correspondence with the Hindu calendar’s month of Phalguna—by playfully throwing brightly colored water and powder at each other.

Today, millions around the world celebrate Holi, a spiritually and culturally significant tradition that has stood the test of time. See how it is observed today.