Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Native to Japan, the cherry blossom trees that draw crowds to the Washington, D.C. Tidal Basin each year were originally received as a gift from the nation in 1912. Now, thousands of trees dot the area near the National Mall, blooming in March and April, contributing to the theme of rebirth we associate with spring.

Although the blooms in Washington, D.C. may be the most popular in the country due to their placement among national monuments, such as the Thomas Jefferson and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials, cherry blossoms grow in gardens in Massachusetts, New York, Missouri, California and other states across the nation. And, of course, they’re still found in Japan. Luckily, you don’t have to travel to any destination—unless you want to—to experience the beautiful blooms. Take a look.