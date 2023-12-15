Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna Text by Tracy Scott Forson

With Earth as its canvas, architecture is a specific kind of artwork. Whether it’s a beautiful bridge, a timeless tomb or a towering skyscraper, through the centuries many architects and designers have found ways to make statements with their creations. Often, the beauty is in the details—which can be missed as people sometimes focus on function when it comes to brick-and-mortar structures. Don’t fret. These images help you get up close and personal with some of the world’s loveliest locales. Take a look.