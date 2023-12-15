Photographs selected by Jeff Campagna

With Earth as its canvas, architecture is a specific kind of artwork. Whether it’s a beautiful bridge, a timeless tomb or a towering skyscraper, through the centuries many architects and designers have found ways to make statements with their creations. Often, the beauty is in the details—which can be missed as people sometimes focus on function when it comes to brick-and-mortar structures. Don’t fret. These images help you get up close and personal with some of the world’s loveliest locales. Take a look.

2 - A color-blocked surface below makes the muted hues of this building’s balconies that much brighter.
A color-blocked surface below makes the muted hues of this building’s balconies that much brighter. Xiaohua Lu, China, 2021
3 - The design of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is inspired by Mughal, Ottoman and Persian architecture.
The design of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is inspired by Mughal, Ottoman and Persian architecture. Trina Ray, United Arab Emirates, 2019

4 - The silhouettes of traffic lights fit perfectly into the Las Vegas landscape.
The silhouettes of traffic lights fit perfectly into the Las Vegas landscape. Agnieszka Wieczorek, Nevada, 2022
5 - A play of light and shadow highlights the curvy form of this architectural achievement.
A play of light and shadow highlights the curvy form of this architectural achievement. Marcel van Balken, Netherlands, 2020
6 - Like plants in a garden growing toward the sun, skyscrapers in downtown Chicago reach toward the heavens.
Like plants in a garden growing toward the sun, skyscrapers in downtown Chicago reach toward the heavens. Milan Gonda, Illinois, 2022

7 - The two oval openings in the shell of the Teshima Art Museum in Kagawa allow wind, sounds and light of the world outside into this organic space where nature and architecture intimately connect.
The two oval openings in the shell of the Teshima Art Museum in Kagawa allow wind, sounds and light of the world outside into this organic space where nature and architecture intimately connect. Saeed Rezvanian, Japan, 2021
8 - The tomb of Humayun, a 16th-century Mughal emperor, was completed by his widow in 1570, more than a decade after his death.
The tomb of Humayun, a 16th-century Mughal emperor, was completed by his widow in 1570, more than a decade after his death. Chetan Verma, India, 2020
9 - There’s no need to carry an umbrella when traveling between these buildings at the SESC Pompéia culture hub. Multiple covered walkways allow for easy access while avoiding the elements.
There’s no need to carry an umbrella when traveling between these buildings at the SESC Pompéia culture hub. Multiple covered walkways allow for easy access while avoiding the elements. Andre Saito, Brazil, 2019

10 - Sometimes, you come across a brick-and-mortar store and wonder what’s sold inside. That’s not the case when it comes to EddieWorld outside Los Angeles. The ice-cream-shaped building—complete with a cherry on top—lets passers-by know exactly what to e
Sometimes, you come across a brick-and-mortar store and wonder what’s sold inside. That’s not the case when it comes to EddieWorld outside Los Angeles. The ice-cream-shaped building—complete with a cherry on top—lets passers-by know exactly what to expect. Melanie McPeake, California, 2022
11 - Built more than 1,900 years ago, the Colosseum has been drawing visitors from around the world for centuries. It has stood the test of time.
Built more than 1,900 years ago, the Colosseum has been drawing visitors from around the world for centuries. It has stood the test of time. Ayren Martin, Italy, 2019
12 - A good paint job can do a lot to enhance architectural details, like shutters and spear-headed window bars.
A good paint job can do a lot to enhance architectural details, like shutters and spear-headed window bars. Martha Alicia Moreschi, Argentina, 2021

13 - Two very important landmarks in London, the Millennium Bridge in the foreground and St. Paul’s Cathedral in the background, represent the modern-day and centuries-old attractions of the historic city.
Two very important landmarks in London, the Millennium Bridge in the foreground and St. Paul’s Cathedral in the background, represent the modern-day and centuries-old attractions of the historic city. Alessandro Cecca, United Kingdom, 2022
14 - In the 1970s, Berlin’s disproportioned Bierpinsel (literally: “beer brush”) was constructed as an example of futuristic “Poparchitektur.”
In the 1970s, Berlin’s disproportioned Bierpinsel (literally: “beer brush”) was constructed as an example of futuristic “Poparchitektur.” Martin Wacker, Germany, 2022
15 - The Taj Mahal, built in the 17th century, is a universally admired masterpiece of architecture. Although it’s barely visible here through the dust and sand, the silhouette of its distinct shape is unmistakable.
The Taj Mahal, built in the 17th century, is a universally admired masterpiece of architecture. Although it’s barely visible here through the dust and sand, the silhouette of its distinct shape is unmistakable. Darshan Ganapathy, India, 2021

Get the latest Travel & Culture stories in your inbox.

Jeff Campagna

Jeff Campagna is a photo editor at Smithsonian magazine. You can follow him on Instagram at @jeffcampagna.

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.