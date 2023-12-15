With Earth as its canvas, architecture is a specific kind of artwork. Whether it’s a beautiful bridge, a timeless tomb or a towering skyscraper, through the centuries many architects and designers have found ways to make statements with their creations. Often, the beauty is in the details—which can be missed as people sometimes focus on function when it comes to brick-and-mortar structures. Don’t fret. These images help you get up close and personal with some of the world’s loveliest locales. Take a look.
A color-blocked surface below makes the muted hues of this building’s balconies that much brighter.
Xiaohua Lu, China, 2021
The design of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi is inspired by Mughal, Ottoman and Persian architecture.
Trina Ray, United Arab Emirates, 2019
The silhouettes of traffic lights fit perfectly into the Las Vegas landscape.
Agnieszka Wieczorek, Nevada, 2022
A play of light and shadow highlights the curvy form of this architectural achievement.
Marcel van Balken, Netherlands, 2020
Like plants in a garden growing toward the sun, skyscrapers in downtown Chicago reach toward the heavens.
Milan Gonda, Illinois, 2022
The two oval openings in the shell of the Teshima Art Museum in Kagawa allow wind, sounds and light of the world outside into this organic space where nature and architecture intimately connect.
Saeed Rezvanian, Japan, 2021
The tomb of Humayun, a 16th-century Mughal emperor, was completed by his widow in 1570, more than a decade after his death.
Chetan Verma, India, 2020
There’s no need to carry an umbrella when traveling between these buildings at the SESC Pompéia culture hub. Multiple covered walkways allow for easy access while avoiding the elements.
Andre Saito, Brazil, 2019
Sometimes, you come across a brick-and-mortar store and wonder what’s sold inside. That’s not the case when it comes to EddieWorld outside Los Angeles. The ice-cream-shaped building—complete with a cherry on top—lets passers-by know exactly what to expect.
Melanie McPeake, California, 2022
Built more than 1,900 years ago, the Colosseum has been drawing visitors from around the world for centuries. It has stood the test of time.
Ayren Martin, Italy, 2019
A good paint job can do a lot to enhance architectural details, like shutters and spear-headed window bars.
Martha Alicia Moreschi, Argentina, 2021
Two very important landmarks in London, the Millennium Bridge in the foreground and St. Paul’s Cathedral in the background, represent the modern-day and centuries-old attractions of the historic city.
Alessandro Cecca, United Kingdom, 2022
In the 1970s, Berlin’s disproportioned Bierpinsel (literally: “beer brush”) was constructed as an example of futuristic “Poparchitektur.”
Martin Wacker, Germany, 2022
The Taj Mahal, built in the 17th century, is a universally admired masterpiece of architecture. Although it’s barely visible here through the dust and sand, the silhouette of its distinct shape is unmistakable.
Darshan Ganapathy, India, 2021
Get the latest
Travel & Culture stories in your inbox.
Filed Under:
Architects,
Architecture,
Argentina,
Brazil,
Brazil Travel,
Chicago,
Designers,
Germany,
Germany Travel,
India,
Industrial Design,
Japan,
Japan Travel,
Las Vegas,
London,
Netherlands,
Smithsonian Photo Contest Galleries,
United Arab Emirates