Brightly lit Christmas trees, sparkling displays and decorative holiday markets are all holiday season staples that help keep things merry and bright. While some may prefer a simple string of white lights hanging from an awning or tree, others go for the most with light displays that could make Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer jealous. More than
85 percent of Americans celebrate Christmas, and many find their own unique ways to exhibit holiday cheer. Take a look at these spirit-filled shots from around the world.
Just months after the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the nation, the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store presented festive holiday window displays that featured penguins, toy soldiers, elves and other characters in face masks.
Shintaro Ueyama, New York, 2020
Santa Claus shouldn’t have any trouble finding his way to this elaborately decorated and brightly lit home. He might have a hard time finding the chimney, though.
Stephen Levinson, New York, 2011
A little rain won’t stop these holiday shoppers at an authentic outdoor Christmas market.
Anton Gerasymovych, Germany, 2017
A surfer appreciates the sunset from the shore of Pismo Beach, where Christmas lights decorate the pier.
Mimi Ditchie, California, 2013
Dreams of a white Christmas became reality at Brookside Church in Manchester, where revelers braved the snow to celebrate the holiday together.
Lisa Brock, New Hampshire, 2021
Tell me you’re in the holiday spirit without telling me you’re in the holiday spirit. This light display gets the message across.
Stephen Levinson, New York, 2010
These light features at the Minnesota fairground are reminiscent of icebergs floating on frigid waters.
Jim Prall, Minnesota, 2020
Traditional
luminarias light up the exterior of the Santuario de Chimayó, a National Historic Landmark.
Jeff Black, New Mexico, 2019
Silhouetted by the warm lights behind them, a couple poses in front of a giant Christmas tree.
Catherine Kerr, Pennsylvania, 2020
This elaborately decorated home could give the Griswold family abode from
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation stiff competition in any holiday lights contest.
Frank Robert, New Jersey, 2008
Santa and his reindeer illuminate the roof of a quaint café. Maybe he’ll choose to stop here if he needs some caffeine to complete his annual ride.
Russ Allison Loar, California, 2016
Beautiful lanterns hanging above the road help brighten the path for holiday shoppers, while hopefully lifting their spirits, too.
Maximille Gonzales, England, 2019
Matching pajamas for every family member have become a Christmas tradition in many households.
Kirstyn Oneill, Virginia, 2022
A holiday tradition, the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center was first erected in 1931. Millions of people from around the world visit the tree each year.
Amanda Kirsch, New York, 2010
Get the latest
Travel & Culture stories in your inbox.