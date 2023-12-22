Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi

Brightly lit Christmas trees, sparkling displays and decorative holiday markets are all holiday season staples that help keep things merry and bright. While some may prefer a simple string of white lights hanging from an awning or tree, others go for the most with light displays that could make Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer jealous. More than 85 percent of Americans celebrate Christmas, and many find their own unique ways to exhibit holiday cheer. Take a look at these spirit-filled shots from around the world.

Saks Fifth Avenue
Just months after the Covid-19 pandemic gripped the nation, the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship store presented festive holiday window displays that featured penguins, toy soldiers, elves and other characters in face masks. Shintaro Ueyama, New York, 2020
elaborately decorated and brightly lit home
Santa Claus shouldn’t have any trouble finding his way to this elaborately decorated and brightly lit home. He might have a hard time finding the chimney, though. Stephen Levinson, New York, 2011

outdoor Christmas market.
A little rain won’t stop these holiday shoppers at an authentic outdoor Christmas market. Anton Gerasymovych, Germany, 2017
Pismo Beach
A surfer appreciates the sunset from the shore of Pismo Beach, where Christmas lights decorate the pier. Mimi Ditchie, California, 2013

Brookside Church in Manchester
Dreams of a white Christmas became reality at Brookside Church in Manchester, where revelers braved the snow to celebrate the holiday together. Lisa Brock, New Hampshire, 2021
light display
Tell me you’re in the holiday spirit without telling me you’re in the holiday spirit. This light display gets the message across. Stephen Levinson, New York, 2010
Minnesota fairground
These light features at the Minnesota fairground are reminiscent of icebergs floating on frigid waters. Jim Prall, Minnesota, 2020

Santuario de Chimayó
Traditional luminarias light up the exterior of the Santuario de Chimayó, a National Historic Landmark. Jeff Black, New Mexico, 2019
a couple poses
Silhouetted by the warm lights behind them, a couple poses in front of a giant Christmas tree. Catherine Kerr, Pennsylvania, 2020
elaborately decorated home
This elaborately decorated home could give the Griswold family abode from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation stiff competition in any holiday lights contest. Frank Robert, New Jersey, 2008

the roof of a quaint café
Santa and his reindeer illuminate the roof of a quaint café. Maybe he’ll choose to stop here if he needs some caffeine to complete his annual ride. Russ Allison Loar, California, 2016
Beautiful lanterns
Beautiful lanterns hanging above the road help brighten the path for holiday shoppers, while hopefully lifting their spirits, too. Maximille Gonzales, England, 2019
Matching pajamas
Matching pajamas for every family member have become a Christmas tradition in many households. Kirstyn Oneill, Virginia, 2022
Rockefeller Center
A holiday tradition, the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center was first erected in 1931. Millions of people from around the world visit the tree each year. Amanda Kirsch, New York, 2010

Tracy Scott Forson is a senior editor at Smithsonian magazine.