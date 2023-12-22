Photographs selected by Quentin Nardi Text by Tracy Scott Forson

Brightly lit Christmas trees, sparkling displays and decorative holiday markets are all holiday season staples that help keep things merry and bright. While some may prefer a simple string of white lights hanging from an awning or tree, others go for the most with light displays that could make Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer jealous. More than 85 percent of Americans celebrate Christmas, and many find their own unique ways to exhibit holiday cheer. Take a look at these spirit-filled shots from around the world.