Along the gentle tidal creeks and ancient live oak-lined paths of Hilton Head Island, the Atlantic still whispers countless tales of the past. But it’s here that visitors are beginning to discover a chapter of European colonial history that is every bit as rich and compelling as the island's natural beauty. This windswept land—known for its postcard-worthy beaches, complex ecosystems and diverse native wildlife—also harbors a little-known story of a time when European settlers first set foot upon these shores centuries ago. That moment would become a crucial, yet long overlooked, point in the formation of America.

The Coastal Discovery Museum at Historic Honey Horn holds the keys to revealing this hidden narrative with its upcoming “Santa Elena Exhibit: The Story of America’s Lost Century.” Scheduled to open in 2025, the exhibition will showcase North America's first European colonial capital, and it invites us all to peel back the many layers of history beneath the island's surface.

The History of Santa Elena

Throughout the 16th century, amid the fervor of exploration and conquest, Santa Elena took shape as a powerful example of Spanish ambition in the New World. In 1525, the Punta de Santa Elena was discovered first by Spanish explorer Pedro Quejo under contract for Lucas Vázquez de Ayllón. This August 18th arrival on the island coincided with the feast day celebration of Saint Helena, contributing to the area’s lasting name. In 1526, Ayllón landed near what is now Winyah Bay, South Carolina and established the first European municipality. That settlement, known as San Miguel de Guadalupe, was short-lived—and its site is still undiscovered today.

Years later in 1562, French naval officer Jean Ribault returned to the area and renamed the harbor Port Royal, and established a fort on Parris Island, known as Charlesfort—claiming the land for France, although the fort was abandoned shortly thereafter.

In 1566, Santa Elena was formally founded by Spanish admiral Pedro Menéndez de Avilés. Avilés quelled Ribault’s forces along the Southeast and, in Spain’s quest to expand its empire and to counter French efforts in the region, set up Santa Elena as a strategic foothold.

“One of the fascinating things, if you look at Santa Elena, is that the entire northern hemisphere was connected at this spot,” says Rex Garniewicz, President and CEO of the Coastal Discovery Museum. “This was 200 years before the American Revolution, and there were approximately 500 plus Spaniards living in this province of La Florida, which stretched from Newfoundland all the way to Mexico. Santa Elena was the capital, and was the first colonial capital in what’s now the United States…very few people know that.”

The establishment of Santa Elena marked a period of intense geopolitical struggles, and the settlement quickly became a focal point of these conflicts—soon necessitating the construction of the Spanish Fort San Felipe to defend against French incursions. Over a 20-year period, the Spanish built four forts at this location. It was hardly smooth sailing for the fledgling settlement, as poor resupply lines and low crop yields ultimately drove many of the settlers away, leaving it vulnerable to attack.

“[The Spanish] intended to settle Santa Elena and then find overland routes to Mexico and expand their holdings across all of North America. It was a very directed effort,” says Garniewicz, who holds a PhD in anthropology, with a concentration in archaeology. “[Santa Elena’s location] was also critical for the Spanish fleets bringing gold and silver from mines in Peru and Mexico back to Spain; they wanted to follow the Gulf Stream up until the point where they could catch the Westerlies across the Atlantic. That point happens to be at Point Royal Sound.” Naturally, these silver-laden vessels made an ideal mark for English and French ships, along with pirates, to loot.

In 1576, Santa Elena faced one of its greatest challenges when it was raided by local Native American tribes, demonstrating the volatile nature of colonial alliances. The native Orista, Guale, and Escamacu tribes, facing increasing demands and conflict with the Spanish, united to drive them out from Santa Elena. This concerted attack resulted in the temporary abandonment of the settlement by the Spanish. Still, fearing the French returning to control the sound, the Spanish rebuilt once more the following year, doubling down on Santa Elena’s strategic importance. That is, until its final abandonment just over a decade later, in 1587, as Spain consolidated its holdings closer to St. Augustine, Florida.

Archaeological Revelations Unearthed

Little was known of Parris Island’s Spanish history before the mid-20th century, though archaeological excavations began as early as 1850. Many researchers during this time believed Santa Elena’s site was French rather than Spanish—in part due to a lack of records written in English indicating that the Spanish had ever occupied the area, and in part due to illustrations drawn by Jacques Le Moyne during Ribault’s French control of Charlesfort.

In the decades since this misconception, numerous archaeological excavations have clarified just how dynamic Santa Elena’s history was. “Members of all classes of society, including nobility, were at Santa Elena, so there’s a huge diversity of artifacts,” says Garniewicz. “There was also this fusion of culture that took place.” Archaeologists often found Spanish and Native American artifacts mixed together, along with trade goods from as far away as China, suggesting an interconnected society.

At the Coastal Discovery Museum’s exhibition, visitors will be able to view such remnants of this interwoven community, including a 3D digital interactive that reconstructs the original Fort San Marcos on Santa Elena. Some artifacts in the collection include fragments of cloth embroidered with gold that would have been worn by nobility, as well as wholly intact artifacts, such as complete blue and white vessels preserved during the firing processes when a pottery kiln collapsed. Other artifacts capture stories of what life may have been like during different points of time at Santa Elena: a horseshoe fragment explains the presence of Marsh Tacky horses that roamed wild on Hilton Head Island, their ancestors having been brought over by the Spanish centuries earlier. Also in the collection is a dugout canoe once used by Native American local to the area, highlighting the interconnected trading routes and the importance of the many tangled waterways that tie the area together to this day.

By 2016, remote mapping technology allowed archaeologists to map the 16th-century town, identifying where buildings, churches, plazas and more would have stood. And while there’s still much to uncover in terms of the history of Santa Elena, even more artifacts have been found there in recent years, including pre- and post-contact Native American artifacts, relics from 18th and 19th century plantations, as well as materials from the U.S. Marine Corps training camp during the first World War.

The Legacy of Santa Elena

Santa Elena's story is a rich amalgam of religion, geopolitics, cultural clashes, wars, and survival. At its zenith, the settlement housed around 60 dwellings and a population of approximately 450 to 500 individuals. Still, despite its profound historical significance—particularly recognized in academic realms—it remains a relatively obscure chapter of history in the minds of the general populace of South Carolina and beyond.

Strategically, Santa Elena was a critical outpost for Spanish dominion, serving as a counter to French colonial ambitions in the New World. This locale has long held significance, not only to the European powers but also to Native American peoples since time immemorial, and later to the United States Army during WWII at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island. It is, in short, a deeply significant geographical location even to this day.

Beyond its strategic advantages, the cultural narrative of Santa Elena is one of diverse influences, marked by the interactions of Native American peoples, Latino/Hispanic settlers, and African slaves. The complexities of these interactions are central to the story of Santa Elena, as Garniewicz explains: "There's been a lot of work in museums to 'decolonize the colonial history,' to really tell these independent stories from non-European perspectives. This exhibition is an opportunity to tell both sides. It's the first colonial capital, so it is a colonial story—but there were people who were here not by choice. There were enslaved people here; there were also Native people who were sophisticated traders, and who eventually forced the Spanish out of the area."

Garniewicz also reflects on the broader cultural impacts that have shaped American history: “There are a lot of different groups that influenced the evolution of American culture and American ideals. As a predominantly English-speaking country, we often underestimate the impact that Native peoples, France, and Spain had on the founding of our country. The first European language spoken here, at the first capital, was Spanish. Settlers were eating Spanish foods, drinking Spanish wine, and wearing Spanish clothes. And now, we see this group that many consider as new immigrants to this country—but their ancestors have a deep history here."

The real legacy of Santa Elena is that it exemplifies, even today, the intersection of geopolitical ambitions, cultural exchange, and human resilience over centuries, making its study and commemoration crucial for truly understanding American history in its entirety.

What to Expect at the Coastal Discovery Museum

The Coastal Discovery Museum is poised to offer visitors an in-depth exploration of Santa Elena's storied past when the exhibition opens its doors. "It's important for us as a museum to give perspective on these significant historical facts that are not broadly in the public’s mind when they’re thinking about our history,” explains Garniewicz of the endeavor.

This new exhibition aims to illuminate the daily life and interactions of Santa Elena through both historical records and archaeological findings. "With this exhibition, we really want to explore what the everyday interactions were like in Santa Elena,” he continues. “Today, we still see relics of this 500-year-old history on our island, whether it’s place names like Spanish Wells, or the existence of Marsh Tacky horses.”

Visitors can look forward to an engaging display within a transformed space at the museum. In fact, renovations are currently underway to repurpose one of the museum's historic buildings—a hay barn—into a new exhibition space. "We built this purposefully constructed, renovated building to house this exhibit," explains Garniewicz, “and it meets the highest standards for climate control and security.” This venue will not only bring the Santa Elena story to life with real artifacts, but will also house the museum's growing collections, ensuring a rich educational experience for all who come to explore.

Explore the Coastal Discovery Museum Today

Peeling back the layers of Hilton Head Island’s past, each artifact is an invitation to reflect on the enduring spirit of the people who have built the foundations of this country. From the early days of Santa Elena to its present state, Hilton Head Island is a place where history is not just remembered, but meticulously preserved and actively celebrated.

The Coastal Discovery Museum—a Smithsonian affiliate, whose mission is to inspire people to care for the Lowcountry—gives visitors and locals alike the chance to explore the nuanced history of Hilton Head Island, and to engage with its historical narrative in a profound and personal way. The museum is open year-round with free admission, and plans for the exhibition’s opening in 2025 will be announced soon. Plan your trip at www.coastaldiscovery.org and experience all it has to offer. Museum hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.