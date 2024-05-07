With its walkable town centers, spectacular palaces and museums, and historic cities dating back thousands of years, Germany captures the best of Europe’s offerings. Imagine, sipping Riesling wines one day, exploring Roman ruins the next, and even strolling among the gardens of the “Prussian Versailles” without ever leaving the country. What’s even better, Germany’s historic towns are all easily accessible, and with an expansive transit system, can be easily combined to turn a simple visit into an extended holiday. While there are 17 of these incredible cities combining extraordinary heritage with modern living, here are five in particular that highlight the best of the continent, all in one compact place.

Regensburg

Perfectly perched where the Bavarian Forest meets the flatlands of the Danube River, Regensburg is a city brimming with cultural offerings. Its exceptionally preserved Old Town is a medieval masterpiece of ancient Roman, Romanesque, Rococo, and Gothic buildings, all eclipsed by the twin spires of the Gothic-style St. Peter’s Cathedral. Just a brief walk away stands St. Emmeram’s Palace. What began as a Benedictine monastery is now Germany’s largest privately inhabited castle with more than 500 rooms. Riverside beer gardens and small breweries dot the landscape, but for a true taste of the region don’t miss Wurstküche, an historic sausage kitchen—perched at the foot of Regensberg’s landmark Stone Bridge—which has been serving up classic dishes since 1146 A.D.

The House of Bavarian History offers a more comprehensive look at the local past through artifacts and memorabilia related to Bavarian culture.

Bonn

Situated along the west bank of the scenic Rhine River, Bonn packs quite a punch for its compact size. At the heart of this art and cultural hub is an Old Town brimming with opulent Wilhelminian-style buildings, cobblestone streets, and a historic market square. World-famous German composer Ludwig van Beethoven was born in this small city, and his birthplace is now home to the Ludwig van Beethoven Museum. Dedicated to the life, works, and accomplishments of the legendary pianist, its collection includes preserved manuscripts, original scores, and even some of Beethoven’s own instruments. Each September, greater Bonn also celebrates Beethovenfest, a month-long festival showcasing the music of its most beloved son.

Bonn’s “Museum Mile” features a handful of exhibit spaces that are as equally as notable, including the Bonn Museum of Modern Art, which houses the largest assembly of Rhenish Expressionism works on the planet. Other world-famous institutions occupying this short stretch include the House of History, which offers an overview of contemporary German history from 1945 until the present, and the Alexander Koenig Museum, a natural history and zoological research center dedicated to biodiversity.

Trier

Founded by the Romans in the 16 B.C., Trier is Germany’s oldest city. In fact, it’s known as the “Rome of the North,” and holds a treasure trove of archaeological remnants from its days as one of the four capitals of the Roman Empire. History buffs have their pick of the litter, with UNESCO sites ranging from Trier’s ancient Imperial Baths, constructed during the reign of Constantine the Great, to Porta Nigra, the best-preserved Roman city gate north of the Alps, and a local emblem.

German philosopher and revolutionary socialist Karl Marx hails from Trier, and the baroque-style home where he was born in 1818 now houses a museum about his life and legacy. With the countries of Luxembourg, France, and Belgium all within an hour’s drive, the town itself serves as a meeting point for European cultures—not to mention cuisines. For those looking to imbibe, Trier sits on one end of the stunning Moselle Valley, a tranquil and bucolic place famed for its Riesling wines and terraced vineyards.

Potsdam

This once royal residence of Prussian monarchs is also home to Germany’s largest coherent UNESCO heritage site. Located on the southwest border of Berlin, Potsdam features an incredible complex of palaces and parks built between 1730 and 1916. These include the opulent Sanssouci Palace, the Rococo-style summer retreat of Frederick the Great—who served as the king of Prussia from 1740 to 1786—that’s often described as the “Prussian Versailles” for its breathtaking gardens and vineyards terraces. Along with a series of tranquil lakes and a walkable city center, Potsdam is home to the Dutch Quarter, a series of 134 red, two-story brick houses originally built for Dutch immigrants in the 18th century. Here you’ll find plenty of small backyard pubs, arts and craft shops, antique stores, and specialty cafes. The neighborhood even hosts a tulip festival each April.

For world-class art, Potsdam’s Museum Barberini features an extensive display of Impressionist paintings, including pieces by Rodin and Edvard Munch, as well as Europe’s largest collection of works by Claude Monet (outside of Paris).

Lübeck

A northern German city distinguishable by its plethora of Brick Gothic architecture, Lübeck was dubbed the “queen” of the Hanseatic League for its trade route importance. Adolf II of Holstein founded the town in 1143 as the first port on the Baltic Sea, and its island-centric Old Town remains a testament to 1,000 years of history. Spend a day strolling among its Medieval alleyways, merchants’ houses, and handful of churches sporting seven spires that shape the overall skyline. Sweet helpings of marzipan are par for the course in this picturesque UNESCO-listed heritage site, as is Hanseatic history. In fact, Lübeck’s European Hansemuseum is the largest museum on the planet dedicated to this legendary Middle Ages organization formed to protect mutual trading interests.

Just under 10 miles northeast of the Old Town, Travemünde is Lübeck’s relaxed seaside neighborhood—the perfect spot for snacking on fish sandwiches while taking in harbor views.

12 More German Heritage Cities to Round Out Your European Holiday

From thermal bath centers to bustling university towns, here are 12 more cities that prove Germany is the best of Europe in a nutshell.

The Romans founded this famed spa town around the 1st century, and it eventually became the capital of Charlemagne’s empire. Bath houses and thermal springs are the norm in this university city where—over a period of centuries—its landmark cathedral served as the church of coronation for nearly every German king.

Augsburg

Another German city with Roman roots, Augsburg is synonymous with the history of the Fuggers. This wealthy family of merchants and bankers founded its famous Fuggerei, the world’s oldest social housing complex still in use. Each May, Augsburg’s Mozart Festival commemorates the father-son duo of Leopold Mozart, who was born here and an influential composer in his own right, and Wolfgang Amadeus with classical concerts performed by modern musicians—often in venues associated with the Mozart family.

Erfurt

The great protestant reformer Martin Luther was a monk at Erfurt’s Augustinian Monastery, a major stop on Germany’s 285-mile Luther Trail. The city’s Merchants’ Bridge is the longest series of inhabited buildings on any bridge in Europe. Thuringian blue printed fabrics, puppetry, and Cold War history are the norm in this former East German town. Erfurt’s Gothic-style Cathedral of St. Mary overlooks the main town square, a stunning landmark in a place already brimming with architectural beauty.

Freiburg

A young university city on the outskirts of the Black Forest, Freiburg is Germany’s environmental capital. Expect more bicycles than cars, and be sure to take in the laid-back Old Town, a place of celebratory festivals, cozy cafes, and delicious local eats.

Heidelberg

Romance oozes from the streets of Heidelberg, a city on the Neckar River immortalized by many poets and painters over the years. Its well-preserved Old Town that’s home to one of Germany’s longest pedestrian areas. Perched on the hillside above it is Heidelberg Castle, one of the most important remaining Renaissance structures north of the Alps.

Koblenz

Located where the Rhine and Moselle rivers meet, Koblenz is brimming with renowned charm and beauty. The city boasts more than 2,000 years of history, including that of Ehrenbreitstein, the second-largest preserved fortress in Europe and a prime place to take in expansive views of the UNESCO-listed Upper Middle Rhine Valley. Don’t miss Stolzenfels Castle, on the outskirts of the ancient city.

Münster

Not only is this lively town home to eight distinct universities, it’s also where you’ll find Germany’s first and only museum dedicated to the Spanish painter and sculpture, Pablo Picasso. Münster combines its legendary history with cosmopolitan flair. With its gabled houses and archways, Prinzipalmarkt square forms the city’s economic and political center, and is a treasure trove for shoppers.

Osnabrück

Osnabrück is the only German city that exists inside a national park. In addition, this old walled Hanseatic city goes by the moniker, “City of Peace,” for its role in the ending of the Thirty Years’ War (1618–1648). A museum dedicated to the works of German-Jewish painter Felix Nussbaum—Osnabrück’s native son—and housing an exhibit centering around racism and intolerance, is a city highlight.

Rostock

Rostock, one of Germany's historic coastal cities, was once a powerful seaport town that’s still brimming with medieval charm—including impressive gabled houses and high-towered churches. Brick Gothic architecture is a calling card for this city steeped in Hanseatic heritage. Its annual August Hanse Sail is one of the largest gatherings of traditional sailing ships and museum ships on the planet.

Tübingen

DNA was first discovered here in Tübingen, which also boasts 9 Nobel Prize winners. An Old Town of cobbled alleyways, half-timbered houses, and steep staircases serve as the city’s centerpiece. More than 28,000 students reside in Tübingen, which is why from bars and restaurants to nightlife and festivals, there’s seemingly always something to do.

Wiesbaden

Wiesbaden is a thermal hot spring haven that’s home to one of Germany’s oldest casinos as well as the Wiesbaden Museum, featuring a remarkable collection of Art Nouveau paintings, furniture, and home decor. A bevy of boutiques, galleries, and cafes line the city’s Wilhelmstrasse, one of Germany’s most upscale shopping streets.

Würzburg

As the capital of Germany’s Franconian wine country, Würzburg has no shortage of wine bars and cellars. This mix of royal history and cosmopolitan energy straddles both sides of the Main River. The city is known for its lavish Baroque and Rococo architecture, including that of its UNESCO-listed Würzburg Residence—housing one of the largest ceiling frescos in the world.

Discover more about Germany and the Historic Highlights of Germany.