Spend an Outdoor Enthusiast’s Dream Weekend in the South Carolina Lowcountry

The landscapes of the American South boast vast stretches of breathtaking forests and coastal vistas, with seemingly every corner of the region punctuated by antebellum attractions that invite visitors to slow down and steep in the nation’s rich history. It’s no surprise that so many outdoor enthusiasts flock to Southern shores, lakes and hiking trails each year. But set apart from the more heavily trafficked parks and landmarks, the 20,000-acre expanse of Palmetto Bluff located in South Carolina’s coastal Lowcountry is something of a diamond among gems. Just a 30-minute drive from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, this carefully protected eco-destination is a microcosm of the idyllic South, at once accessible and yet suspended in time. Thanks to the Palmetto Bluff Conservancy, founded in 2003 with the mission of protecting the region’s lush maritime forests and winding tidal creeks, visitors to the Bluff can still experience the natural wonders just as they existed centuries ago — including endless opportunities for outdoor adventuring.

With a footprint that’s roughly one-and-a-half times the size of Manhattan, and surrounded by three major waterways — the Cooper, May and New rivers — Palmetto Bluff has something to offer every outdoor enthusiast. On dry land, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more spectacular Southern backdrop for hiking, biking, horseback riding or simply setting out on a leisurely stroll, choosing your way from a network of pristinely manicured paths that weave beneath canopies of live oaks. But those in search of more active pursuits need not slow down, the wild beauty of the Bluff also beckons to sports enthusiasts, and here, it’s a way of life.

Palmetto Bluff has a rich tradition of hunting and shooting activities, dating back at least a century to its founding as a hunting estate in 1902 — but almost certainly even longer, considering its Native American roots and subsequent turn as an antebellum plantation site. Visitors today can tap into the region’s history and test their aim at the Palmetto Bluff Shooting Club, a veritable institution in the area with 15 shooting areas, including sporting clay stations, a 5-stand station and a wobble deck. All experience levels are welcome on this 40-acre tract. Of course, if you prefer gripping a 7-iron rather than a rifle stock, the 18-hole May River Golf Course offers a splendid alternative. The par-72 Jack Nicklaus Signature Course undulates along the riverbank for nearly 7,200 yards, offering a challenging diversion for both newcomers and experienced players.

The nearby Wilson Lawn and Racquet Club caters to athletes of a different ilk, offering eight Har-Tru tennis courts, two immaculate croquet lawns, two bocce courts, a well-stocked pro shop to help you dress the part and a collection of courtside shelters to house your spectators and fans. To help you warm up before your match, the River House and the nearby Canoe Club fitness facilities are stocked with state-of-the-art fitness equipment, and both have a saltwater pool for that all-important victory lap.

Water trail adventurers can paddle the scenic, five-mile freshwater route that connects Wilson and Moreland villages or explore over 32 miles of nearby shoreline. The glimmering Cooper, May and New saltwater rivers wind around the Bluff and provide breathtaking tracks for boating, kayaking, canoeing and standup paddling. For those who time it just right, the May River retreats at low tide to unveil a hidden, picnic-perfect sandbar.

For a guided waterborne excursion, book a cocktail cruise on the century-old motor-yacht named Grace — a 60-foot antique vessel first commissioned in 1913 that is one of the last remaining gas-powered yachts from before World War I. Today, she escorts tours and private charters to some of the most picturesque spots along the Bluff.

If you’re feeling lucky, try your hand at fishing among the myriad ponds and lakes that dot the landscape, many of which are well-tended and have been kept sustainably stocked with largemouth bass and bream for the past 70 years. If saltwater fishing is more to your liking, you can also charter a vessel and cast a line for redfish, tarpon and sea trout among other fresh fare.

With its unmatched natural beauty and close proximity to more populated Southern hubs, Palmetto Bluff is the perfect destination for a weekend of outdoor pursuits.