Born in August 1883, Ivan Meštrović was among Croatia’s most prominent contemporary artists. An immensely talented sculptor and a leading artistic personality, Meštrović was also a painter, architect, and writer who found his peers in the most vaunted corners of the art world from Vienna to Paris to Rome and beyond. His far-reaching influences left a lasting imprint on Zagreb's art and architecture. To celebrate the 140th anniversary of his birth, the city is commemorating his legacy with an exhibition at the Klovićevi Dvori Gallery, inviting visitors from around the world to view the breadth of Meštrović’s inspired work.

Who Was Ivan Meštrović?

Today, Ivan Meštrović is not just a name, but an emblem of passion and talent, and a source of immense pride for Croatia. Born in the quaint village of Vrpolje near Slavonski Brod, Meštrović displayed an extraordinary affinity for art from a young age. His nimble fingers seemed to breathe life into materials, and by the time he was 16, it was clear that he was destined for greatness. Recognizing this prodigious talent, a local teacher took him under his wing, urging him to apprentice and hone his skills further.

It was not only local admiration that Meštrović earned, however. Realizing his potential, another benefactor decided to finance his education further by sending Meštrović to Vienna, a city pulsating with art and culture. Ultimately, this single act allowed Meštrović to study at the illustrious Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna, offering exposure to broader European influences in his art and architecture.

In 1905 at the tender age of 23, a young Meštrović debuted his first exhibit wherein the echoes of Art Nouveau style were undeniable. Still, this was just the beginning. Meštrović was not content merely to observer; he was a fervent traveler and a true citizen of the world. From the historical alleyways of Vienna, the romantic streets of Paris, the ancient glory of Rome, and the buzzing life of Zagreb and Split, to eventually the New World in the USA, Meštrović imbibed it all with enthusiasm.

Eventually, the winds of World War II brought turbulence into Meštrović's life, leading him to emigrate to Italy in 1942. By 1943, he had moved on to Switzerland, seeking refuge from the war's devastation. However, by 1947, it was the United States that would become his new home for much of the remainder of his life. Meštrović had first considered going to the United States as early as 1911, though the war interrupted early plans. By 1924, Meštrović opened an exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum in New York, traveling to the Chicago Art Institute, Los Angeles, as well as other stops. During his stay in Chicago, Meštrović received commissions for two sculptures in Grant Park which yielded his work Indians (The Bowman and the Spearman). It was during this initial trip that Meštrović developed a distaste for New York City, ultimately leading him to live in Syracuse and Indiana upon his return.

While his legacy as a sculptor is unparalleled, Meštrović was also an inspiration in the academic world. In his homeland, Meštrović was a revered professor at the Higher School of Arts in Zagreb, while across the Atlantic, he lent his expertise to institutions like Syracuse University and the University of Notre Dame. Indeed, he was an active participant in the arts until the very end. On 16 January 1962, at the age of 79, this titan of the art world breathed his last breath in South Bend, Indiana.

The Most Prominent Works of Ivan Meštrović

Ivan Meštrović's impressive body of work, spanning various mediums and styles, still stands as a testament to his profound artistry. Here are a few of his most iconic creations.

Early Beginnings and Artistic Evolution

As Meštrović was taking his first steps in the world of art, he carved a lasting imprint with the captivating "Zdenac života" or The Well of Life (1905). Placed prominently outside the Croatian National Theatre, this bronze fountain is a striking example of his early prowess, showcasing a cascade of figures intertwined in an intricate dance of existence.

Just a few years later, Meštrović sculpted "Seljaci" or Peasants (1907), a relief that adorns a façade overlooking the vibrant Jelacic Square to this day. With its precise detailing and emotive depth, this ceramic piece encapsulates the spirit and resilience of the Croatian people.

The following year saw the emergence of "Udovica" or Widow (1908), a testament to Meštrović’s embrace of heroic monumentalism. Designed for a temple that was ultimately never constructed, the Widow still stands as a symbol of lost dreams and enduring hope.

Delving into the realm of folklore, Meštrović's Kosovo Cycle (1908–10) emerges as a magnum opus of his earlier days. With each sculpture, he breathed life into local legends, crafting tales of heroism, despair, and triumph.

Maturity and Refinement in Sculpture

As Meštrović matured as an artist, so did the depth and resonance of his works. A significant shift can be witnessed in "The Deposition" (1917), where Meštrović revisited religious motifs, demonstrating his versatility and commitment to diverse artistic expressions.

A pivotal piece in Croatian artistic heritage is the "Povijest Hrvata" or History of the Croats (1932). More than just a statue, it transcends into a symbol that encapsulates the very essence of Croatian identity. The figure of a powerful woman, both guardian and muse, holds her nation's legacy close, narrating tales of past glories and future hopes.

Meštrović's ode to friendship is immortalized in the bronze statue of Nikola Tesla (1956). Located at the intersection of Masaryk and Preradović streets, this masterpiece isn't merely an homage to the genius of Tesla, but also stands as a silent reminder of the bond the two legends shared in life. Their kinship, transcending the realms of art and science, echoes in the historic streets of Croatia today.

While there is an expansive array of Meštrović's art that beckons exploration, it's crucial to touch upon the emotive brilliance of "Žena s prekriženim rukama" or Woman with Arms Crossed (1918) and "Majka doji dijete" (Mother Breastfeeding) (1930). These sculptures are tributes to the universality of femininity and motherhood—themes that resonated deeply with Meštrović throughout his life.

Diving deep into Meštrović's art is akin to journeying through Croatian history and culture. Each piece, each stroke, reflects a tale, an emotion, a legacy. Through his works, Meštrović not only crafted masterpieces but also wove the fabric of a nation's artistic identity.

Zagreb: The City as a Living Gallery

To traverse Zagreb on foot is to experience Meštrović's influence firsthand. Truly, his work is omnipresent in every far corner of the city, turning the city itself into a vast gallery waiting to be explored at one’s own pace.

As Zagreb marks the 140th anniversary of Meštrović's birth, the prominent Klovićevi Dvori Gallery, in association with the Museums of Ivan Meštrović, will present a major retrospective exhibition beginning November 22, 2023. Under the patronage of the Government of the Republic of Croatia, this curated showcase will span three floors of the gallery, including its soaring atrium and entrance hall, displaying around 200 pieces of Meštrović's globally dispersed opus in total.

Behind this monumental exhibition stand curator Iva Sudec Andreis, and authors Petra Vugrinec and Barbara Vujanović. Their expertise promises an insightful journey through Meštrović's world, urging visitors to immerse themselves in his profound artistry and eternal contribution to Croatian heritage. Visit Zagreb Tourism to begin planning your trip to the city and exhibition.