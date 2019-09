In 1946, on a remote Pacific Island, the military began a program known as ‘Operation Crossroads.’ Its aim was to capture, on film, the actual moment of an atomic bomb detonation

Just outside North Carolina's Outer Banks is Roanoke Island, the scene of one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in U.S. history: the disappearance of an entire colony of English settlers.

The Colonial Settlement That Vanished Into Thin Air (2:10)

One highly influential ancient Middle Eastern civilization established some of the essential systems we still use today. Think you know which it is?

Who Decided to Put 60 Seconds in a Minute? (2:33)

Ask Smithsonian: What’s a Stone Baby? (1:07)

In 1992, Christopher McCandless set off to test if he could survive alone in the wilds of Alaska. It didn't go as planned.