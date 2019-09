Operation Desert Rock was the codename for a series of military tests in the 1950s aimed at understanding the effects of atomic radiation on ground troops. In total, over 50,000 U.S. soldiers were exposed to 69 radioactive blasts

In 1946, on a remote Pacific Island, the military began a program known as ‘Operation Crossroads.’ Its aim was to capture, on film, the actual moment of an atomic bomb detonation

Capturing a Photograph of an Atomic Bomb Blast (2:54)

NASA is preparing to send a chimpanzee, Ham, into space to test the effects of space on a living creature. He’s received a training regiment to prepare him for the mission ahead

NASA's First Chimp in Space (2:11)

Just outside North Carolina's Outer Banks is Roanoke Island, the scene of one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in U.S. history: the disappearance of an entire colony of English settlers.

The Colonial Settlement That Vanished Into Thin Air (2:10)

Thousands of massive stone monuments, known as Moai, preside over Easter Island. The way they were carved, using only stone tools, seems unfathomable.