Embark on an Avalon Waterways river cruise and immerse yourself in the essence of each destination along the world's greatest rivers. Explore the tranquil villages of Germany, the enchanting retreats of Austria and Hungary, the majestic cliffs and fortresses of France, and the vibrant hues of Holland. Avalon brings the world—and dreams—to life.

Cruising Elevated

Avalon Waterways goes against the current, delivering boundless exploration with everything from unexpected in-port experiences—for example, a guided kayaking tour of Amsterdam's storied canals—to a dynamic selection of “Special Interest” cruises highlighting some of the continent’s most beloved features. These include Holland’s spring tulips, the beers of Belgium and Germany, and Christmastime markets along the Danube.

Wide Open Wonder—Better by Design

Then there are the vessels themselves: Avalon Waterways operates a fleet of 13 suite ships across Europe’s many rivers, with each vessel featuring exclusive Panorama Suites. These spacious rooms—which make up 80 percent of each individual ship—are specially configured to highlight every view, with beds facing a floor-to-ceiling panoramic window so that the outside world is right there at your disposal, without ever missing a moment. Larger suites also result in fewer passengers, adding to the ship’s intimacy, while onboard farm-to-fork fare includes a bevy of regional flavors, from mushroom schnitzel with tartar sauce to Burgundy snails served up with fresh baguette.

Amazing, Included

Avalon Waterways’ growing list of itineraries showcase Europe’s most storied and fabled channels such as the Danube, the continent’s second-longest river and a former frontier for the Roman Empire, and the Seine, which stretches 485-miles from Dijon, France, to the English Channel. Not only is this river central to French culture and identity, but its captivating banks have inspired many an Impressionist painting, including Claude Monet’s 1869 masterpiece, Bathers at La Grenouillere.

One of the newest river offerings includes cruises along Portugal’s enchanting Douro River, which flows among verdant forests, steep hills, and terraced vineyards,—meandering through the heart of one of the oldest wine-producing regions on earth—as well as the Garonne River, a grape-lined waterbody in France’s Bordeaux region, brimming with quaint country hamlets and famous wine cellars.

Sail Away from the Ordinary

Each Avalon Waterways cruise features an average of 23 excursions, all arranged into three categories—Active, Discovery, and Classic. This way travelers can tailor a trip to fit individual needs and interests.

Take the eight-day European river cruise, The Rhine & Moselle: Canals, Vineyards, which sails from Luxembourg to Holland along the Moselle River, stopping at picturesque towns nestled among vineyards and through spectacular cliff-hugging scenery. One port-of-call is Cochem, where you can choose between all three categories of excursions

If it’s a bit of exercise you’re after, book the “Active” hike above Cochem to see its medieval architecture through a bird’s-eye view. Looking for something educational? The “Discovery” option includes a visit to an early-19th century mill, where travelers can experience the traditional art of mustard making. Along with a guided walk through Cochem’s winding streets, the “Classic” excursion also includes a visit to the hilltop Reichsburg Castle, a neo-gothic masterpiece situated 330-feet above the river.

There’s also Avalon Waterways’ eight-day Vide Portugal: Vineyards & Villages cruise along the splendid Douro River, which winds its way among family farms, sleepy villages, and a world of cultural treasures, including the hauntingly melodic Fado music. Day two of the itinerary includes a visit to the country’s greater Porto region. Whether it’s picking up a bicycle from the ship’s Adventure Center and pedaling along the riverbanks, opting for a Discovery excursion to a Romanesque monastery to savor the beatific sounds of a choir-sung Gregorian Chant, or enjoying a full-day guided tour of Braga, an elegant town northeast of Porto that’s often regarded as the country’s religious center, how you spend the day is entirely up to you.

Coming Full-Circle

Avalon Waterways offers a myriad of ways to see the Old World of Europe anew—whether it’s through one of our Avalon Choice excursions, a special interest cruise, or a panoramic window. It’s all yours to choose.