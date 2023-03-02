The Wonderful World of Birds

An artist&#39;s depiction of&nbsp;Macronectes tinae, a newly identified extinct species of giant petrel that lived in New Zealand.

Amateur Fossil Hunter Discovers New Species of Giant Petrel in New Zealand

The now-extinct birds, which lived roughly three million years ago, likely used their hooked bills to feast on seal carcasses

Emperor penguins rely on sea ice to reproduce and, as a result, are vulnerable to global warming.

Scientists Discover an Emperor Penguin Colony From Poop Stains in Satellite Images

Researchers pinpointed the group of roughly 500 birds in West Antarctica

One standout feature of the renovated Bird House at the Smithsonian&#39;s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute is the chance for close-up, interactive experiences (above: a cedar waxwing).

Experience the Wonder of Migration at the National Zoo’s New Bird House

Following a six-year renovation, the revamped exhibition will open March 13 with three indoor aviaries

Purple martins perch on a branch in the Brazilian Amazon.

Why Are Purple Martins Declining in the United States?

Mercury contamination in their Amazonian wintering grounds may play a role

Cacao growing on a tree at Zorzal Cacao, the first farm certified by Smithsonian&#39;s new Bird Friendly cocoa program.

Why Buying ‘Bird Friendly Cocoa’ Is a Sweet Deal

The Smithsonian launches a new certification for chocolate lovers looking to help their feathery friends

&Iacute;ris Dr&ouml;fn Gu&eth;mundsd&oacute;ttir (left) and her cousin Anton Ingi Eir&iacute;ksson release pufflings from the Hamarinn sea cliff on the Icelandic island of Heimaey.

An Icelandic Town Goes All Out to Save Baby Puffins

Kids and senior citizens alike rally to rescue beloved young seabirds that have lost their bearings

Flamingo the king pigeon was rescued from Madison Square Park in New York City on January 30, 2023.&nbsp;

A Mysterious Pink Pigeon in New York City Has Died

The bird may have been colored as part of a gender reveal

Flaco, a Eurasian eagle-owl, stands beside a trap with a rat inside. He tried to grab the rat and became briefly snared by the trap&#39;s wires, then got free and flew away.

Owl Escapes From Zoo, Becomes a New York Celebrity

A Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco has been on the loose for a week after his enclosure at the Central Park Zoo was vandalized

Personnel bury pelicans that may have died from avian flu in Lima, Peru, on December 7, 2022. At least 585 seals and 55,000 birds have been found dead in Peru, likely due to avian flu.

As Bird Flu Spreads to Mammals, Health Officials Urge Caution

Transmission between minks has called attention to the potential risks to humans, though experts say not to panic

A female (left) and male (right) golden-shouldered parrot

Australia’s Most Endangered Parrot Faces an Unusual Threat: Trees

Native vegetation blocks the birds’ ability to see approaching predators