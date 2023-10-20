Why We Need to Understand Frederick Douglass Now More Than Ever

Frederick Douglass’ trajectory from an enslaved laborer to a globally recognized statesman is a study in tenacity and self-determination.

Inside a hall at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., a new exhibition compiles an impressive variety of images and objects that evoke the renowned abolitionist’s life, work and legacy.

Douglass believed that humans continually shift and change, never staying static, and the show, “One Life: Frederick Douglass”—guest curated by John Stauffer, an expert on slavery and abolitionism at Harvard University—explores the curiosity and ideals that drove the activist’s constant evolution as a thinker, writer and orator.

