Watch Giant Pandas and Other Zoo Animals Frolic in the Snow

Winter storms and snowfall aren’t just celebrated by humans in search of good sledding and a fierce snowball fight. As it turns out, giant pandas also enjoy frolicking around in the snow.

A new video released by the National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute shows giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian sliding and rolling around in their habitat, which received about 2.5 inches of snow by Sunday evening in Washington, D.C. Most of the Capitol City and surrounding areas saw around 2 to 3 inches of snow over the weekend.

Native to cold environments, the Smithsonian’s giant pandas are among several National Zoo animals active during the winter season. The mountain temperatures they are acclimated to are highly similar to winter temperatures in D.C.

Most of the animals at the National Zoo are suited to the year-round weather. Gray wolves, beavers, red pandas, alpacas and Amur tigers are among the Zoo’s winter-celebrating residents. Outdoor exhibits also feature dens and heated rocks to accommodate animals in the snow and rain, while indoor exhibits offer warmth to both animals and visitors.

From October through mid-March, the National Zoo is normally open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern. However, the Zoo along with other Smithsonian museums are currently closed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Those interested in virtually keeping up with the Zoo’s animals can explore the five webcams continuously streaming giant pandas, lions, elephants, cheetah cubs, and naked mole rats. Parents can also print an at-home activity packet that utilizes the Zoo webcams to provide elementary-aged students animal-education lessons.