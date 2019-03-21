Is That Wallaby Sprouting a Second Head?

Animal keepers at the National Zoo’s small mammal house surely did a double-take last Monday, March 11, when they were greeted with a charming sight—a small, pink face peering out of abdomen of one of the zoo’s newest wallabies, Victoria.

Though the zookeepers had noticed movement in animal’s pouch several weeks ago, and had observed the mother opening it up to check on her infant, this was the first time the hairless joey snuck a peek at the outside world, surveying its surroundings while cozily enveloped in its mother’s soft, silver fur.

This was cause to celebrate—as well as the first joey for parents Sydney and Victoria, the pup is the first Bennet’s wallaby born at the Zoo since 1989. Bennet’s wallabies are marsupials of the genus Macropus, meaning “long foot.” They’re a part of the same taxonomic family as kangaroos, and at just three-feet tall and weighing 30- to 40-pounds at maturity, they look like stouter and furrier versions of their bulkier cousins.

Found in Tasmania and eastern Australia, Bennet’s wallabies are sometimes nicknamed “red-necked wallabies” due to the rust-colored fur on their shoulders and neck. Wallabies gestate for just 29 days, and when the pup is born it typically weighs less than an ounce.

The newborns are blind but manage to pull themselves into the pouch and immediately find the mother’s nipple for milk. Wallabies can have and care for up to three joeys at once—one in the uterus, one in the pouch and one outside of the pouch—so Victoria could potentially be pregnant with another already.

The joeys grow up fast—by nine months old, they spend all their time outside the pouch—so don’t wait to go visit the National Zoo’s newest addition. The keepers expect the little joey will start seeking a life beyond the pouch in just one or two months.