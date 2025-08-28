Twenty Years After Hurricane Katrina, Many of Us Are Still Missing All That We Lost—and Grappling With One of the Country’s Worst Disasters In Louisiana, heat and hurricanes can feel like a generational curse. After two decades, an editor who grew up in the state remembers and reflects on Katrina Kayla Randall - Digital Editor, Museums Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

My mother doesn’t have any of her baby pictures. Years of storms washed them away. She grew up in southeast Louisiana—hurricane country—and I did, too. It’s a place where some names aren’t just names. They’re powerful storms: Audrey (1957), Betsy (1965), Camille (1969), Andrew (1992), Katrina (2005), Rita (2005), Gustav (2008), Ike (2008), Ida (2021).

In Louisiana, we learned to live with indescribable heat, with wind and water destroying everything we loved. We lost people, places and histories. We had to adapt, to rebuild, to be resilient.

But resilience can’t bring back my mother’s baby pictures, or my grandparents’ house, or my great-grandparents’ house. Resilience can’t stop the destruction of a rotating, low-pressure mass of thunderstorms.

On an evening earlier this August, my mom smiled as she described her favorite picture that a storm took. The photograph was framed, hanging in the living room of her grandparents’ house. In it, she’s about 5 years old. She’s smiling, sitting on a sofa and wearing a lacy pink dress that comes down to her knees, with a matching pink bow in her hair. That’s the earliest picture of herself that she can remember. Hurricane Betsy ravaged her grandparents’ house in 1965, and almost everything in it was lost, she recalls. She wishes she still had that picture. I do, too.

In the hazy rush of evacuation, thinking about pictures and other heirlooms is secondary in her view. Because when the storm is coming and you need to leave, she says, “The main thing that’s on your mind is: ‘Where are we going to go?’”

Like many Louisianans, she knows what it is to be left without a home after a hurricane. And when that happens, after the wind batters and the water consumes, and the home she knew is gone, “the thought of losing photos and stuff like that doesn’t actually hit me for a while, because there’s no house there,” she says. “There’s nothing to live in. What are we going to live in now? Then, later on, as you’re trying to get back to a routine, the photos start coming to your mind, things that you would save over time.”

My mother experienced nearly seven decades’ worth of storms in Louisiana before she moved away. I experienced two decades’ worth, and I count myself lucky: My parents’ home, the house I grew up in, is still standing.

Of course, I can’t speak to the storms that brought devastation before I was born in the mid-1990s. But the hurricane in my lifetime, the storm of storms, was Hurricane Katrina. It happened 20 years ago, and to this day, when I hear the word “hurricane,” the name “Katrina” automatically follows in my head.

I vividly remember, just like so many other people, the hurricane and its aftermath, and the impact on our city, our state, our region. Twenty years haven’t changed that.

On August 23, 2005, a tropical depression formed over the Bahamas. Days later, it became Hurricane Katrina, and the Gulf Coast region sounded the alarm. Then-Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco declared a state of emergency on August 26. Then-New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin ordered a mandatory evacuation of the city on August 28. It was clear then, based on the strength of the storm, that it would be bad. In Gulf waters, before making landfall, the storm intensified to the highest possible status, Category 5.

Evacuees waited for many hours in endless traffic to get out of town, my family among them—my parents, grandparents, uncles and cousins. Instead of heading to middle school, I was fleeing my home. We drove from the greater New Orleans area to Lafayette, about 135 miles west, and stayed in a motel. It felt like the longest ride of our lives.

On August 29, Katrina made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 3 hurricane, weakened but still substantial, with estimated 125-mile-per-hour sustained winds and a massive storm surge. It was even worse than we’d feared. That same day, the New Orleans levees broke. The city, much of which is below sea level, relied on these barriers, including embankments, flood walls and drainage canals built by the Army Corps of Engineers, to keep out water from storm surges. And on that Monday, they failed.

Multiple levee breaches throughout the area allowed water to submerge at least 80 percent of the city. The engineering flaws and mismanagement of the levee system, combined with the strength of Katrina, resulted in disastrous flooding. After the storm, the American Society of Civil Engineers referred to the broken New Orleans levees as “the worst engineering catastrophe in U.S. history.”

Katrina ultimately affected Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. In Lafayette, we only had some rain. But on the motel television, we saw what looked like the end of the world in New Orleans.

People who stayed in the city had to fight through water and get onto their rooftops and pray that a rescue helicopter would see them. The ones who were seen had to be airlifted to safety.

Dead bodies floated down city streets, and when the water dried, the corpses were scattered around. Water went through cemeteries and sent coffins drifting through towns. After the storm, the thousands and thousands of people who remained in the city were displaced. Some went missing and were never found.

Survivors in New Orleans made their way to the Superdome and the city’s convention center. The place where the New Orleans Saints played football had become a shelter for thousands, sweltering and without running water. The rumored and verified terrors and awful conditions people experienced at the stadium, the convention center and elsewhere made national and international headlines.

Desperate survivors suffered, and their trauma has lingered. Many of the people who died because of the storm were elderly, poor and Black. As I watched news footage of people being saved from the water, I saw families who looked so much like mine.

In the years since 2005, stories of corruption, controversies and cover-ups, including the shooting and killing of unarmed civilians by police on a New Orleans bridge during the aftermath of the storm, have kept coming.

After the storm, many who had their homes destroyed would go on to live in trailers and mobile homes provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention later determined that these trailers contained toxic levels of formaldehyde.

When my family was allowed to return home, and after my parents confirmed that our house near New Orleans was still there and untouched by water, we went to my grandparents’ place farther southeast of the city in Plaquemines Parish to assess the damage. Their house was the glue that held the generations of our family together. My mom is one of five children. Throughout their lives, no matter where they eventually moved to, she and her siblings would always come back to that house to spend time with my grandparents. And after they had grown up and started their own families, they brought their children there, too. Whenever it was time to gather, we went to that house. We arrived to discover that Hurricane Katrina had taken it.

I’ll never forget the smell in what was left of their house: a mixture of rotting wood, rotting furniture, rotting everything. Even being there at all was likely a safety hazard. I saw that the water had lifted the house off its foundation and set it back down crooked. Every step we took inside was on uneven ground. The water line was high above all our heads, showing us how far up the floodwaters had surged.

Following major flooding in a home, the refrigerator often becomes unusable—and if food was left in it, the smell is horrendous. Many people decided not to open theirs when they came back home after the storm, as the appliances were possibly toxic. Discarded and abandoned refrigerators came to represent the storm. I didn’t dare go near my grandparents’ kitchen to find out what had become of theirs.

We had to get out of what used to be their house. I don’t remember what we were able to salvage, if it was much at all. All those family photos, stories and memories were wiped out by water.

Everyone has a Katrina story, says Becky Mackie, director of the Louisiana State Museum, a system with ten different institutions throughout the state.

Mackie notes that at a recent New Orleans community event, people “were reciting the numbers: Over 1,300 fatalities, over 200,000 homes damaged, over 80,000 businesses impacted,” she says. According to a recent data set from the National Centers for Environmental Information, “for all United States hurricanes, Hurricane Katrina … is the costliest storm on record.” Adjusted for inflation, the storm caused more than $200 billion worth of damage.

Now, Mackie says, billions of dollars have been invested in upgraded levee systems, advanced drainage networks and modernized emergency response protocols. A local hospital now keeps a small fleet of boats near its main campus. Lawmakers and businesses have also instituted new emergency management protocols post-Katrina.

This year, on August 29, 20 years after the levees broke, the Louisiana State Museum will reopen its exhibition “Living With Hurricanes: Katrina and Beyond” at the Presbytère building in New Orleans. Historian Karen Leathem helped curate the display. The exhibition originally opened in 2010, and the museum closed it earlier this summer to prepare for the August reopening, which will expand its reach.

School kids who weren’t even born when the storm happened will continue to visit the exhibition, Leathem says. “And then we have people who may have watched it on TV at the time but don’t quite remember it. We’re having to do more of that introductory work that we didn’t think we had to do in 2010, when it was still so fresh.”

The museum collected artifacts after the storm, from ruined teddy bears to wrecked instruments, and those objects are now part of the exhibition.

Leathem says that one item the museum has on long-term loan is a piano that belonged to Fats Domino, the rock music trailblazer and New Orleans legend. “We sent staff to his house,” she recalls, and “they actually extracted two pianos. One of them has been restored to look shiny and new. The other one we left in ruined condition just to show what was at stake in that time after Katrina.”

The exhibition covers the approach of the hurricane; the causes of the disaster; the dark, chaotic days after the storm; and the rebuilding of New Orleans and the region.

When Leathem takes tour groups through the exhibition, she tells them that “people will talk about Katrina as a natural disaster, but in fact it’s a human-made one, and we talk about all the reasons behind that.”

In 2006, NPR reported that the levees of the London Avenue Canal and the 17th Street Canal both failed when water “had only risen part of the way up” the flood wall. The report continued, “Had those walls held, large sections of New Orleans might have stayed dry.”

“We talk about the big story of the engineering failures,” Leathem says. “We knew those flood walls were there, we knew the levees were there, but we didn’t realize the ways in which they could fail if they weren’t built well, which was the case. We also talk about coastal land loss, the failures of emergency management.”

The circumstances of the evacuation are also covered in “Living With Hurricanes.” Some couldn’t afford to evacuate, some had no place to go, some lacked vehicles, and some were too sick to leave. Some stayed in the city with loved ones who couldn’t leave and pets that couldn’t go on the journey.

Exact numbers are difficult to determine, but more than one million people reportedly evacuated the state before the hurricane, while an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 people stayed in the affected area during the storm.

“So many people didn’t have enough money,” Leathem says. “Katrina came at the end of the month, and a lot of people were just flat-out broke.”

A family member of Leathem’s has a similar story to my mother’s. “One relative of mine said, ‘I have no pictures of myself as a baby,’” the historian recalls. “They were all gone. Her parents’ house … was completely wiped out.”

I’m always thinking about images, both the pictures we lost and the pictures we gained—though “gained” feels like the wrong word.

What we lost were those cherished family photo albums, which we would’ve passed down to younger generations in turn. What we gained were horrifying visuals of crisis in our hometowns. A city underwater. A region devasted.

Earlier this summer, ahead of the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, I began searching through the Smithsonian Institution’s collections to find objects related to the disaster. I saw artifacts such as a levee wall fragment, a piece of the structure that broke us all.

Eventually, I came across haunting images that I couldn’t look away from: ten photographs by Rowan Metzner. The artist’s pictures are part of the Photographic History Collection at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. I had seen so many images over the years that depicted the horrors of the hurricane. But Metzner’s pictures moved me as if they were paintings. The images are bereft of people, only showing abandonment. The visuals include a wrecked car up against a tree and a two-story home with most of the walls missing.

They present the pain and stillness and surreal nature of life after the storm. Each one in the collection is titled New Orleans After Katrina.

Metzner is from New Orleans, and though she doesn’t currently live there, she says, “Whenever anyone asks where I’m from, it’s New Orleans.”

That’s a unifying part of being from such a unique place known for its culture. No matter how long we’ve been away or where we live now, when we’re asked where we’re from and what we’re about, we’ll always say the same thing.

Metzner was studying photography at the Rhode Island School of Design when Katrina hit. She was in New Orleans that summer but evacuated with her brother to her mother’s house in Michigan. She and her family returned shortly after the storm to find the entire first floor of her father’s New Orleans home had flooded. That floor was destroyed and later gutted. It was the floor that held her stepmother’s family photo albums.

“I was trying to process what was happening to this city that I considered my home,” Metzner says. “It was such a huge loss, and I couldn’t understand it. I was just kind of going through the motions being at school, but I was not present in any way.”

When she and her family went back to her dad’s neighborhood to see what it looked like, she brought her camera. “That was a way for me to deal with it, was to photograph it, because that was the language I knew,” she says.

Metzner’s photos have a Gothic quality, which is apt for Louisiana, the place of Southern Gothic myths and legends. They present an eerie, muted world with much of its color drained.

“After the hurricane, what I saw was this world around me that had once been so vibrant was black-and-white, essentially,” Metzner says. “So I wanted to shoot it in color to show that. … The photos you see are really of my dad’s neighborhood, just taking it in.”

One of Metzner’s pictures shows a small dead fish. Another features a window spray-painted with the words “1 dead cat in back.” Death was all around the city.

The photos are “peaceful and they’re quiet, and yet they represent so much devastation,” Metzner says. “That’s what I was trying to show, because that’s what I was feeling and that’s what I was hearing. It’s like everything was dead. There was no music, there was no joy, there was no color. There was nothing but emptiness.”

In the aftermath of the emptiness, some people eventually moved back to Louisiana. Others moved away permanently. My family came back, after a few months’ stint in Georgia, and tried to cope with the loss of my grandparents’ home and our way of life. The place where we spent all of our Thanksgivings and Christmases was gone. The dining table where we ate my grandmother’s gumbo and sweet potato pie—the best food I’ve ever eaten and ever will eat—was reduced to nothing. The house where my grandfather would sit on the porch and watch the world go by with his beloved Boston terrier, Bandit, didn’t exist. I will never be able to see those cherished photo albums.

My grandparents, and Bandit, had to live in a FEMA trailer before moving into a more permanent mobile home. They never lived in a house again after Hurricane Katrina.

The Louisiana that many of us knew before 2005 was a casualty of the storm. But Louisiana is still here, and it’s still the only place I’ll ever say I’m from.

“There were some people who actually thought we shouldn’t even reinvest in the city, we shouldn’t rebuild,” Mackie says. “And, of course, that fell on our ears as people from Louisiana as, ‘How could anyone even think that?’”

Now, exhibitions like “Living With Hurricanes” are designed to remember the harrowing experience of Hurricane Katrina and educate the public about the collective heartbreak of our home state in 2005. The people and homes we lost and the joy they once brought are part of that remembrance.

The 2022 documentary Katrina Babies, directed by Edward Buckles Jr., tells the painful stories of young survivors of the storm, those who were children in 2005. As they recounted the moments before, during and after Katrina, I found kinship in their words. Toward the end of the film, a survivor of the storm puts it succinctly: “Katrina is becoming a folk tale—and we’re the storytellers.”