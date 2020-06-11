Twelve Books to Help Children Understand Race, Antiracism and Protest

We are nearly two weeks into national and international #BlackLivesMatter protests in response to long-term violence against black bodies in our society. For the Black community and anyone already doing the work of being anti-racist, the travesty of that reality is not surprising when understood as the most recent example of the long history of racism in the United States. Our current understanding of race has evolved with the founding and development of this nation. The construction of race, racism, white supremacist culture and anti-blackness has been embedded in every system and institution from the inception of the United States, making it, as clinical psychologist and race relations expert Beverly Daniel Tatum says, the “smog” we all breathe—including for the children in our lives.

At the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, the education department has been considering how to clear the smog and dismantle racism for the last decade, even before the museum’s doors opened in 2016. Most recently we launched a web portal dedicated to “Talking About Race.” We decided to share it with the public at this critical moment to encourage people to commit to the lifelong work of being antiracist. The department considers the arc of a person’s life from birth until adulthood to understand how racialized identity forms and its impact on the individual’s life.

The work of supporting positive racialized identity development and talking about race with children is critical to dismantling racism; it is complex, nuanced and one of the most important things we can do. Much of how children figure out the world, even before they have words, comes from observing and listening. A concrete and powerful way to talk to children about race is activating children’s literature, which can be a great tool for sparking discussion with a child. Additionally, children’s books can often support adults in explaining concepts by providing visual examples and developmentally appropriate language. For children and teens, books addressing race are most effective when paired with conversation. On their own, books cannot provide children with full lessons on understanding racial identity or racism and will not answer the many questions young children have about skin color or difference.

Starting in a child’s infancy, adults can use books to introduce human diversity and establish an environment where it is safe to discuss differences and race. Read together, acknowledge a child’s observations about human differences and answer questions. Children and teens are not colorblind. When we talk about race, we honor who children and teens are as learners. A conversation with a caring adult allows children to feel safe and ask questions instead of drawing conclusions about race and racism based on implicit and explicit messaging from the world around them and their own limited knowledge. Reading is a powerful way to nurture a child’s sense of curiosity and build a foundation for having bigger conversations about race over time.

Children’s literature is just one part of fostering a child’s positive sense of self and others and raising an anti-racist and anti-bias child. For additional ideas to support a child's and parent's journey, read "Smithsonian Scholars and Researchers Share Works that Shed Light on the History of U.S. Racism."

The following titles are options to get you started. Links provided take you to Amazon.com, where any purchases made will render a small revenue stream that supports Smithsonian magazine and the Smithsonian Institution.

(Books with * are by authors of color.)

Skin Color

These books introduce children to how and why people look different. Using books with real photographs are best when first introducing your child to racial identities. These selections communicate that skin colors and physical differences do not determine a person’s worth or tell us about who the person is on the inside—critical elements of being anti-racist and anti-bias.

For additional resources, we recommend Social Justice Books led by Teaching for Change, the Conscious Kid and Hereweeeread.

Candra Flanagan is the director of teaching and learning at Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. Anna Forgerson Hindley is the museum’s director of early childhood education.