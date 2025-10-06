This 1837 Harvard Speech by Ralph Waldo Emerson Inspired a Generation of American Writers to Declare Their Independence From ‘the Courtly Muses of Europe’ His address advocated for scholars of the young United States to be less “timid,” “imitative” and “tame” James Deutsch - Senior Content Coordinator, Smithsonian’s America at 250 Book Project Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

On Thursday, August 31, 1837, shortly after noon, 215 members of Harvard University’s prestigious Phi Beta Kappa Society walked into the First Parish Meetinghouse not far from Harvard Yard in Cambridge, Massachusetts. They went to hear 34-year-old Ralph Waldo Emerson deliver the society’s annual oration. One year earlier, on the occasion of Harvard’s bicentennial, the event’s speaker was Francis Wayland, president of Brown University, who had appropriately praised Harvard’s contributions to American life and scholarship. But this year’s audience was not quite sure what they would hear from Emerson (1803–1882), an aspiring philosopher, on his chosen topic, “The American Scholar.”

The Phi Beta Kappa Society’s first choice as speaker that year was Jonathan Mayhew Wainwright, the rector of Boston’s Trinity Church. However, for reasons not clear, Wainwright pulled out just two months before the event. Desperate to find a substitute, the society’s committee on appointment turned to Emerson, perhaps because several of them had known Emerson’s father, who died in 1811, just before Emerson’s eighth birthday.

Emerson’s address lasted only 75 minutes, but its impact was both immediate and enduring. He began by outlining the three primary influences upon the American scholar. First was nature: “the sun; and, after sunset, night and her stars. Ever the winds blow; ever the grass grows.” Second was “the mind of the past, in whatever form,” but particularly in books. And third was action, without which “thought can never ripen into truth.”

But after dwelling “perhaps tediously upon this abstraction of the scholar,” Emerson turned to “nearer reference to the time and to this country.” Declaring that Americans “have listened too long to the courtly muses of Europe,” Emerson called for an end to “our long apprenticeship to the learning of other lands.” He explained that in his view, the American scholar must cease being “timid, imitative, tame,” “indolent [and] complaisant.” Americans, he said, shall “be no longer a name for pity, for doubt and for sensual indulgence.” Emerson urged that instead “we will walk on our own feet, we will work with our own hands, we will speak our own minds.”

One of those hearing these inspirational words was Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr., then a young doctor and poet in Boston. Calling Emerson’s oration “our intellectual Declaration of Independence,” Holmes exclaimed, “Nothing like it had been heard in the halls of Harvard” since 1743, when the young radical Samuel Adams had challenged oppressive authority in a political debate. According to Holmes, the young men listening to Emerson left the meetinghouse “as if a prophet had been proclaiming to them ‘Thus saith the Lord.’ No listener ever forgot that address.”

Key takeaways: Who was Ralph Waldo Emerson? The Boston-born writer was one of the leaders of transcendentalism in New England.

Transcendentalism was a 19th-century literary and philosophical movement that encouraged people to develop deep, spiritual connections with nature, among other beliefs.

Among the young men in attendance were several other soon-to-be notables who took Emerson’s words to heart. One was Henry David Thoreau, who had graduated from Harvard just one day before Emerson’s address. Thoreau then returned to his home in Concord, where he became one of Emerson’s disciples, ultimately leading to Thoreau’s masterpiece, Walden; or, Life in the Woods (1854). Heeding Emerson's call for independent American thinking and action, Thoreau strove to live by his own conscience, immersing himself in his native soil of Concord’s Walden Pond. He also literally applied Emerson’s command to “work with our own hands”—which surely set him apart from his Harvard classmates. In Walden’s opening paragraph, Thoreau explains, “I lived alone, in the woods, a mile from any neighbor, in a house which I had built myself, on the shore of Walden Pond, in Concord, Massachusetts, and earned my living by the labor of my hands only.”

Another youthful acolyte listening to Emerson that day in 1837 was Richard Henry Dana Jr., who had just graduated from Harvard Law School. Coming from a wealthy Cambridge family, Dana at age 10 had been one of Emerson’s students in Roxbury, Massachusetts. Dana’s memoir, Two Years Before the Mast (1840), is now considered one of the classics of American literature.

An even younger student inside the First Parish Meetinghouse that day was James Russell Lowell, who graduated from Harvard College one year after Emerson’s oration. Also from a prestigious Cambridge family, Lowell later described “The American Scholar” address as “an event without any former parallel in our literary annals, a scene to be always treasured in the memory for its picturesqueness and its inspiration. What crowded and breathless aisles, what windows clustering with eager heads, what enthusiasm of approval, what grim silence of foregone dissent!” In his own publications, Lowell rejected the muses of Europe by developing a distinctly American vernacular, particularly in the satirical collection of poems, The Biglow Papers (1848).

Because Emerson addressed his audience as “gentlemen,” it seems likely that no women were in attendance that day in August 1837. Women had very few opportunities to earn a bachelor’s degree on the same terms as men until later that same year: Oberlin College in Ohio became the first coeducational institution of higher learning when it was founded in 1833, but the college did not accept women into its baccalaureate program until September 1837.

Even if women were not in attendance for Emerson’s “American Scholar” oration, many women writers were influenced by his intellect. For instance, Louisa May Alcott, best known for her novel Little Women (1868), grew up in Concord, where she knew and admired both Emerson and Thoreau. According to journalist Adrienne LaFrance, a teenage Alcott even “wrote love letters to Ralph Waldo Emerson, her dear friend and mentor, but burned them before sending. Instead, on moonlit walks she picked wildflowers that she left on his doorstep.”

Before his ascension as a poet and philosopher, and the acclaim for “The American Scholar” expressed by Lowell, Holmes and others, Emerson was headed down a different path. Born in Boston, Emerson graduated from Harvard in 1821, intending to become a minister—following in the steps of his father, William Emerson Jr.; his grandfather, William Emerson Sr.; and his great-grandfather, Joseph Emerson. After subsequently studying theology and divinity at Harvard in 1825–26, Waldo (as he was known) received a license to preach, and in March 1829 became junior pastor of the Second Church of Boston, a Unitarian congregation. Six months later, Emerson married Ellen Tucker, and in October 1830, he became the church’s lead minister. However, when Ellen died of tuberculosis in February 1831, a deeply depressed Emerson questioned his chosen ministerial career. In October 1832, Emerson resigned his church position and two months later sailed to Europe.

Upon his return to the United States in October 1833, Emerson began lecturing on various topics in which he developed the ideas that became known as transcendentalism. This distinctively American philosophy encouraged individuals to find divinity in nature and thus to experience a form of religion without the intervention of ministers or churches, perhaps reinforcing Emerson’s decision to leave the ministry.

Even without a steady position, Emerson’s personal life stabilized in the mid-1830s, particularly after he moved to Concord in October 1834 to live with his step-grandfather. In September 1835, Emerson married Lydia (later known as Lidian) Jackson, who remained his wife until his death 47 years later. They moved into a large house in Concord, which became a cultural center for the transcendental movement. Around the same time, Emerson began a career as a professional lecturer, helping to disseminate the ideas of transcendentalism throughout the Northeast and Midwest. His first book, Nature (1836), coalesced the transcendentalist view that an individual’s immersion in the natural world may lead to spiritual experiences.

“The American Scholar” expanded upon Emerson’s notion of looking inward rather than looking outward to European ideals. More specifically, it urged American scholars toward more original, independent thought and to trust their own intuition and judgment in pursuit of what they believed to be true and authentically American.

We may forget today how youthful the United States in 1837 was, only 61 years from America’s Declaration of Independence in 1776 and a mere 50 years after the writing of the U.S. Constitution. Emerson and other writers became foundational scholars of the nation. During the “American Renaissance” of the 1840s and 1850s, Frederick Douglass, Margaret Fuller, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Herman Melville and Walt Whitman all published their seminal works, none of which we would describe as timid, imitative, tame, indolent or complaisant.