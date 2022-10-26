Chris Klimek Staff Writer

The spine-tingling reimagining of the “Sidedoor” theme music that opens the podcast’s episode “Spooked at the Smithsonian” perfectly sets the stage for the otherworldly tales that follow. Host Lizzie Peabody has persuaded a half-dozen Smithsonian volunteers and staffers to go on record with the unnerving and perhaps even supernatural encounters they’ve had in the Institution’s halls.

In the case that opens the episode, Molly Horrocks, a collections manager at the National Museum of American History, is unequivocal and convincing when she tells Peabody that she saw a ghost in a stairwell one morning when she’d come into work a little early. First she felt the apparition, then heard it, and then saw it: a man who appeared to be in his 20s, dressed in a 1940s-era military jacket, staring down at her from a stairwell leading into the section about World War II in the museum’s exhibition “The Price of Freedom: Americans at War.”

“A lot of the staff have had some kind of weird experiences,” Horrocks says.

Those who’ve experienced such things would often prefer to keep quiet, as Peabody discovered once she began asking around. But the bold individuals who’re willing to put their names to their ghost sightings offer an entertaining listen, regardless of your degree of credulity.

Meanwhile, rather than telling her own ghost story, Pamela Henson, institutional historian at the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives, shares one of the Institution’s earliest reported ghost sightings: of Joseph Henry, the first Secretary of the Smithsonian, who died in his living quarters in the Smithsonian Castle in 1878.

In 1900, a night watchman reported bumping into Henry in the building, dressed for the office and seemingly going about his duties a couple of decades after his mortal exit, the Washington Post reported at the time. A statue of Henry had been erected outside the building after his death, and multiple security guards gave the Post similar accounts of having witnessed Henry’s “shade go in and out of the statute,” as Henson put it.

“I always jokingly say [Henry] was probably haunting [the guards] because they were claiming that he was a ghost,” Henson continues. “He himself did not believe in ghosts. He did not believe you could contact some spiritual world. When you were gone, you were gone.”

Smithsonian security staff on the beat 120-odd years later have their own weird tales to tell. Peabody accompanies Ronald Howlin on a moonlit visit to a 287-year-old red-brick house on the grounds of the Smithsonian Environmental Research Center near Edgewater, Maryland. A few years ago, Howlin felt an eerie presence outside the house, then saw a figure disturb the curtains in a window on the third floor.

“Hair on my arms was standing up when I saw that,” Howlin tells Peabody. “That’s why I’ve never been back in the house.” When Peabody asks him to accompany her inside, he protests but eventually agrees.

Peabody ventures up the stairs to that third-floor window. Howlin, the armed, 6-foot-5 military veteran and volunteer firefighter, does not. “There’s some spirits here,” Howlin says, once he and Peabody are back outside. “I really, truly think there’re some spirits here.”

Next, Deborah Hull-Walski, a collections manager at the National Museum of Natural History, brings Peabody to the museum’s third-floor ladies’ room, where the faucets—not the electronic, motion-activated kind, but the much older, mechanical knob-operated ones—have the odd habit of turning themselves on. Water conservation is not a priority among the spectral class.

Peabody’s final ghost-spotter is Kim Dixon, who in 2001 was a zoology student volunteering at the National Zoological Park when she took a midnight shift at the Elephant House watching a newborn elephant calf, Kandula, for hours at a time, and making notes on his behavior. She wasn’t unnerved when she saw a male figure leaning against the bars of the elephant’s enclosure, until she looked down for a moment and the man evaporated. After a quick search revealed no sign of him, she locked herself in an office and called security. She was too shaken up to finish her shift that night, though in the decades that followed, she has come to think of the apparition as a benevolent one.

“Gray figure, very solid-looking,” she describes the being to Peabody. “And I know they turned and they looked at me. They noticed me. We made some kind of contact in that moment, but the second I looked down they vanished.”

Henson, the historian, has a theory about whom the ghost Dixon saw might’ve been: William “Blackie” Blackburne, the Zoo’s first head keeper, who served for more than 50 years, is Henson’s guess. “He walked the first set of elephants up into the Zoo when it opened,” Henson says. It makes sense to her that Blackie would want to pay baby Kandula a visit.

