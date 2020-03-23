Toggle
The cover story of the debut issue was about elephant breeding in Sri Lanka. (Donny Bajohr)

Smithsonian Magazine Turns 50

When this publication first appeared five decades ago, it was happy to join the fray

By
Smithsonian Magazine
SMITHSONIAN MAGAZINE | April 2020

In early 1970, an advertisement for a new magazine promised it would examine the circumstances that shape the life of a human being—“this harassed biped,” who faces “staggering problems...from oil spills to famine.” Wildlife was in decline. Pollution was on the rise. An energy crisis loomed. “Our articles will probe man’s disasters,” the ad continued, “and join the battle for his improvement.”

Never mind the paternalistic “man,” “battle” wasn’t quite the right word, either: The magazine would always strive to be nonpartisan. Still, the first issue popped up right in the midst of the cultural havoc of the first Earth Day, and many of the concerns and ideals behind that nationwide protest also inspired the editorial team who launched Smithsonian.

Justice was one guiding ethic. In the inaugural issue, the pioneering black scholar John Wesley Blassingame, acknowledging “the juggernaut of white supremacy,” documented the emergence of African-American studies on the nation’s campuses. But it was “Life Is an Endless Give-and-Take With Earth and All Her Creatures,” an essay in the same issue by René Dubos, a renowned biologist and writer, that articulated the magazine’s point of view: “The optimist has good historical reasons to justify his confidence that the present environmental crisis will eventually be overcome,” he wrote. There has indeed been progress. The Clean Air and Clean Water Acts soon became law, and the nation’s natural resources as well as its people have been better off ever since.

Smithsonian, meanwhile, has grown more than tenfold in print, to some 1.6 million paid subscriptions today, and there are another 8 million monthly readers online at Smithsonianmag.com, a publishing technology that didn’t exist, and wasn’t fully imagined, when the magazine debuted. Over those five decades Smithsonian has provided millions of dollars to the Smithsonian Institution in support of its mission, “the increase and diffusion of knowledge.”

covers of Smithsonian magazine over the years- 16 presidents, 1 coconut president, 6 dogs, 5 masks, 4 pandas, 4 astronauts, 2 bicycles, 1 anti-pollution blacksmith
One coconut too many? After nearly 600 issues of the magazine, an unscientific sampling of cover subjects yields the above breakdown. (Smithsonian magazine)

The magazine (or “unmagazine,” as some wags used to say, because it eschewed trendiness) covers subjects far beyond environmental problems, and not every one of our more than 4,700 feature articles has aged well (see the 11-page spread from 1980 defending seagulls against the “rotten press” they receive). Yet the magazine continues to explore, optimistically, the challenges and discoveries that promise to shape the lives of bipeds, quadrupeds and every other creature on Earth.

Where We've Been

The map below shows where Smithsonian magazine's reporters have traveled in our 50 years of coverage. For each country from which we've reported six or more feature articles, we showcase one of our favorites

map
USA
27
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the August 1997 Issue
Tree Houses Take a Bough
by Suki Casanave
Read more
USA
27
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the August 1997 Issue
Tree Houses Take a Bough
by Suki Casanave
Read more
Canada
27
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the January 2003 Issue
Puzzle of the Century
Researchers question why so many 100-year-olds live in Nova Scotia
by Mary Duenwald
Read more
Greenland
7
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the March 2017 Issue
New Research on Greenland's Vikings
The vikings lived a millennium ago, thrived for four centuries, and vanished—until now
by Tim Folger
Read more
Mexico
20
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the May 1998 Issue
In the Land of Long-Distance Runners
Mexico's Copper Canyon is home to marathoners known as the Tarahumara
by David Roberts - Mexico's Copper Canyon is home to marathoners known as the Tarahumara
Read more
Cuba
7
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the October 2016 Issue
Tracing Fidel Castro's Past
60 years since Castro's secret landing on Cuba's southern shore
by Tony Perrottet
Read more
Brazil
19
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the April 2005 Issue
Out of Time
Deep in the Amazon, one man struggles to protect the ioslate Korubo tribe
by Paul Raffaele
Read more
Peru
7
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the February 2012 Issue
Gold Fever
Spurred by rising global demand, miners are destroying the rainforest in Peru's Amazon Basin
by Donovan Webster
Read more
India
25
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the November 1990 Issue
A Scheme to Harness India's Sacred Waters
Debate rages as massic dams destroy forests, temples and homelands
by Mark Fineman

Pakistan
6
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the December 2008 Issue
Faith and Ecstasy
In Pakistan, Sufi mystics are a liberal counterweight to the Taliban
by Nicholas Schmidle
Read more
Nepal
10
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the August 1978 Issue
Scientists Hunt and Save the Bengal Tiger
A team uses tracking and tranquilizers to learn about the endangered cats
by Peter F.R. Jackson
Tibet
6
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the May 1982 Issue
Pilgrims Return to Kailas, Tibet’s Sacred Mountain
The age-old route to a holy Asian shrine is open once again
by Raghubir Singh

Australia
14
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the October 1990 Issue
The Revenge of the Cane Toad
Multiplying and toxic, the species is out of control in Australia
by Edwards Park

Spain
6
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the July 2006 Issue
Pamplona's Misunderstood Festival
Looking into the sacred rituals at the fiesta popularized by writer Ernest Hemingway
by Erla Zwingle
Read more
France
24
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the October 2002 Issue
Master Class
Artists from around the world still flock to the Louvre to carry on a tradition of copying the old masters
by Evan Hadingham

England
32
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the April 1991 Issue
Cracking Down on Outlaw Eggers
British egg detectives track down collectors who pursure the once hobby of robbing the nest
by David M. Schwartz

Scotland
6
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the December 1994 Issue
The Rollicking Edinburgh Festival
Called both "marketplace" and "rattle-bag" of the lively arts
by Richard Covington

Ireland
7
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the September 1974 Issue
The Anachronistic Sport of Fox Hunting in Ireland
From autumn until early spring, affluent crowds gather to chase down foxes
by Don Carl Steffen

Germany
6
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the January 2016 Issue
Bombs Away
70 years after World War II, Germant Experts Race to Defuse U.S. Unexploded Ordnance
by Adam Higginbotham
Read more
Italy
40
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the September 1984 Issue
Mosacis of San Marco
After many years of effort, the masterworks in Venice's great church have been revealed
by Herbert L. Kessler

Russia
18
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the December 1977 Issue
Frozen Mammoths Bring the Ice Ages to Life
Discovery of a fully preserved mammoth fills in history of Pleistocene giants
by John Massey Stewart

China
13
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the August 1974 Issue
Traveler in the Sunset Clouds
The Indiana Jones of imperial China hs become a modern pop-culture celebrity
by Tony Perrottet

China
13
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the August 1974 Issue
Traveler in the Sunset Clouds
The Indiana Jones of imperial China hs become a modern pop-culture celebrity
by Tony Perrottet

Vietnam
7
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the January 2018 Issue
In Search of Vietnam
Reliving the Tet Offensive and its horrors
by Nguyen Qui Duc
Read more
New Guinea
10
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the July 1970 Issue
A Tale of Romance in Paradise
A spectacular bird dotes on humans and offers courtship display
by Crawford H. Greenewalt

Japan
20
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the March 2008 Issue
Springs Eternal
In rural Japan, soothing, mineral-rich thermal baths have been reviving the weary for ages
by Andrew Curry
Read more
Turkey
10
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the December 2008 Issue
The Resilience of Hagia Sophia
In Istanbul, secularists and fundamentalists clash over restoration
by Fergus M. Bordewich
Read more
Iraq
11
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the June 2003 Issue
Saving Iraq's Treasures
Following the looting of a museum in Baghdad, archaeologists preserve historical sites
by Andrew Lawler
Read more
Israel
11
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the February 1990 Issue
The Bible as a Guide for Wildlife Restoration
Biologists are bringing back the animals that Abraham knew
by Robert A. Hutshison

Jordan
6
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the October 2018 Issue
Zooming in on Petra
A team of digital archaeologists create a virtual model of Jordan's ancient stone city
by Susan Orlean
Read more
Egypt
8
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the August 2011 Issue
Recreating Egypt's Earliest Known Brews
By analyzing ancient pottery, archaeologist Patrick McGovern analyzes the libations that fueled civilization
by Abigail Tucker
Read more
Kenya
11
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the February 1987 Issue
The Survival of the Wildebeests
Despite long odds, mighty herds still plunge across the Serengeti
by John Heminway

Tanzania
8
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the August 1982 Issue
The Snow and Legends of Kilimanjaro
Africa's giant mountain draws climbers to this solitary massif
by John Reader

Namibia
6
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the July 2001 Issue
Following the Track of the Cat
Trackers attempt to monitor Namibia's leopard population
by Richard Conniff

Antarctica
Antarctica
7
articles
FEATURED ARTICLE
From the November 1986 Issue
A New Ship Tests Antarctic Winters and Makes Year-Round Marine Science Possible
The research vessel, Polar Duke, gives biologists insight on the full life cycles of krill, birds, fish and seals
by Michael Parfit
This article is a selection from the April issue of Smithsonian magazine

About the Author: Ted Scheinman is a senior editor for Smithsonian magazine.

Comment on this Story

