See Electric Aircraft, Rockets and Everyone's Favorite 'Star Wars' Droid at the National Air and Space Museum's Newly Reopened Galleries Across five exhibition halls, the museum showcases the past, present and future of aviation and space travel Roger Catlin - Museums Correspondent

The newly reopened halls at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum present some of the grandest artifacts in aeronautics and space travel. Among those artifacts is the orange Bell X-1 aircraft that pilot Chuck Yeager used to break the sound barrier in 1947. Another is the modest and charred Mercury Friendship 7 capsule just big enough to carry John Glenn as the first American to orbit Earth in 1962.

And Charles Lindbergh’s famed Spirit of St. Louis, the plane he flew on the first solo trans-Atlantic flight to Europe serves as a centerpiece alongside Amelia Earhart’s bright-red Lockheed 5B Vega that she flew across the Atlantic and then across the United States, becoming the first woman to do either.

Five galleries opened on July 28 as the latest phase in a huge museum renovation project that began in 2018 and will be complete in time for the 50th anniversary of the building—and the country’s 250th birthday—on July 1, 2026.

And though the old favorites such as the Sputnik satellite replica and the Apollo Lunar Module LM-2 still shine, other artifacts new to the building are now also on display. Here’s a look at eight of them.

Fun fact: You can see R2-D2 in Washington, D.C. Adam Savage of "MythBusters" fame made a replica of the Star Wars droid R2-D2. That model is now displayed in the National Air and Space Museum's "Futures in Space" exhibition, which explores new visions of spaceflight.

Due to its sheer success rate in World War I (and enthusiasm for it from the “Peanuts” character Snoopy a half-century later), the Sopwith Camel was the best-known fighter plane in the war where military aviation came of age. The British-made, single-seat biplane, introduced in 1917, shot down 1,294 enemy aircraft—more than any other Allied aircraft of the war. Originally shown in the museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, it has now made its debut on the National Mall in the exhibition “World War I: The Birth of Military Aviation.”

It’s the only surviving Sopwith Camel that was produced by the Sopwith Aviation Company, says museum director Christopher Browne, who calls it “exquisite and very rare.” And nearby, a few Snoopy artifacts tell the plane’s pop-culture story as well.

This model of the lovable little robot from the Star Wars franchise, displayed in the “Futures in Space” gallery, was built by Adam Savage, of TV’s “MythBusters.” “But before he had that media career, he was a props guy and he worked on the R2-D2 prop for Lucasfilm during the prequel movies,” says curator Matthew Shindell. “While he was doing that, he took a bunch of measurements of R2-D2, had his own reference material and decided to build his own R2-D2.” It joins a growing number of artifacts from the entertainment world at the museum, such as Spock’s ear tips and a model of the starship Enterprise from “Star Trek.” When it comes to placing humans’ relationship with space, Shindell says, “nothing articulates that more, at least in the minds of the public, than science fiction. It also has inspired a lot of people to think about going into careers in aerospace.”

Mock-up of Blue Origin’s reusable spaceship First Step

The rise of private space travel this century is well represented in the new “Futures in Space” exhibition, crowned by a full-size mock-up of the reusable spaceship Blue Origin capsule that has so far carried 70 people, including company founder Jeff Bezos and “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, on short rides above the Kármán line since 2021. “This is a loan,” says Shindell. “But Blue Origin has already promised us the actual flown RSS First Step.” Because it was built for reuse, the original artifact will be sent to the museum when its practical use is over, he says.

Built by Rocket Lab for its Electron rocket, a vehicle that primarily launches small satellites, the Rutherford engine had its major components created through 3D printing. “For the engines that are being built today, a lot of the companies are taking advantage of 3D printing as a way of lowering costs,” says Shindell. “And that Rutherford engine from Rocket Lab is one example of an engine that uses 3D printing to produce multiple components, to build a lighter, cheaper engine that’s just as reliable as a traditional engine.” It was donated to the Smithsonian during the construction phase in 2022, and it had never been on display before debuting this summer in the “Futures in Space” exhibition.

On display in the “Aerospace and Our Changing Environment” exhibition, the Pipistrel Velis Electro, the first FAA-certified electric aircraft, is a light sport plane developed in Slovenia in 2020 to produce zero carbon emissions. The aircraft is generally used now in training operations where frequent takeoffs and landings are required. Powered by its liquid-cooled electric motor, and with a 35-foot wingspan, the Pipistrel Velis Electro doesn’t need warm-up time before takeoff.

Combining solid and liquid propellant rocket engine technology, this motor by Virgin Galactic, used in the VSS Unity space plane, is one of the largest hybrid propulsion systems ever flown. The RocketMotorTwo can produce 60,000 pounds of thrust and accelerate a craft up to almost three times the speed of sound. Previously on display at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, it made its way to the National Mall as part of the new “Futures in Space” exhibition.

Designed by naval Commander Cleland Davis before World War I, the Davis gun was made to overcome the considerable recoil of artillery mounted in then-delicate aircraft. To do so, it had a barrel at both ends—one to shoot and the other to fire in the opposite direction to counter the backward thrust. It was loaded in the craft’s center and used primarily to fire on surfaced submarines. Displayed for the first time in the National Mall building, the gun is part of the “World War I: The Birth of Military Aviation” exhibition. “We’re particularly excited about the opening of this exhibition because it is the first military gallery to reopen as part of our renovation,” Browne says. “We know a lot of our visitors will be eager to explore this new space.”

In the Washington, D.C. building for the first time is the 15-foot-long, sleek red-and-silver liquid-fuel rocket that American physicist Robert H. Goddard attempted to launch in September 1935 in Roswell, New Mexico, to show it off for Charles Lindbergh and funder Harry Guggenheim. A glitch prevented flight of this model, so Lindbergh suggested Goddard donate it to the Smithsonian, and he did just two months later in November 1935, and it was the first liquid-fuel rocket in the Institution’s collection. Today, the rocket is displayed at the museum’s “Barron Hilton Pioneers of Flight” exhibition.