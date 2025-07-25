This World War I Plane Has Two Claims to Fame: It Was One of the Deadliest Fighter Aircraft of Its Time, and It Was Flown by Snoopy The Sopwith Camel was challenging to fly but also successful in downing enemy planes, and it went on to gain pop-culture fame thanks to the beloved “Peanuts” beagle Lillian Ali - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

On October 10, 1965, Snoopy, clad in aviator goggles and a fringed scarf, marched to his doghouse, sat himself on top and took flight. The star beagle of the “Peanuts” comics was now an aviator, locked in an imagined dogfight with the Red Baron. His scarf flew in the wind as he described himself dodging anti-aircraft fire on his doghouse, which he declared was a fighter plane called a Sopwith Camel.

The Sopwith Camel was not just the name Snoopy gave his flying doghouse; it was one of the best-known aircraft of World War I. A rare surviving example of the plane is featured in the exhibition “World War I: The Birth of Military Aviation,” opening July 28 at the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C. The exhibition features some of the best-known aircraft of the war, showing visitors how planes entered combat.

World War I was a turning point in aviation history, resulting in the development of mission-specific aircraft, including fighters, bombers and observation aircraft, says retired National Air and Space Museum curator Peter Jakab. “I often sort of joke a bit that before the First World War, there were only two kinds of airplanes: ones that flew and ones that didn’t,” says Jakab.

The Sopwith Camel at the Air and Space Museum is the only surviving one built by the Sopwith Aviation Company, the British producer of planes for the British Royal Navy and Air Force that initially developed the Camel. It was assigned to a naval squadron in 1917, according to Jakab, but saw little combat before becoming a training aircraft. It was donated by former museum board member Javier Arango, a highly respected scholar of World War I history who died in 2017 and left his collection to the Smithsonian.

The Camel, which is featured alongside other famous World War I aircraft, is considered the most successful fighter plane from the period, with all the Allied Camels downing 1,294 enemy planes in total. Despite its successes, the Camel was notoriously difficult to fly. It had a rotary engine, meaning the entire engine rotated with the plane’s propeller, causing a massive amount of weight to shift at the front of the aircraft. According to exhibition curator Roger Connor, this caused gyroscopic effects with the plane twisting and rotating.

“Essentially, what that meant is that the plane actually required completely different control inputs based on whether you turned right or left,” Connor says. The challenges that came with flying the Camel made it among the deadliest World War I planes, with a “terrible reputation” among both pilots and their enemies, Connor notes. More than 380 aviators died in training to fly the aircraft, and even more died flying it in combat.

“But the pilots that could master those challenges would find themselves at the control of an aircraft that was highly maneuverable,” Connor says.

The Camel was flown by several famous World War I fighter pilots, such as American naval pilot David S. Ingalls, Canadian pilot William Barker and Canadian Captain Arthur Roy Brown. Brown is often credited with bringing down Manfred von Richthofen, the infamous “Red Baron” credited with 80 air combat victories for the German Air Force. But many historians agree that Richthofen was killed not by a fighter pilot but by a gunshot from Australian ground troops.

The disputed death of the Red Baron falls in line with a lot of World War I history. “The popular notion of the war is usually centered on the heroics of one-on-one fighter pilots,” Connor says. But in reality, airplanes were used for guidance, observation and reconnaissance, aiding ground troops far more often than fighting other aviators in the sky. And the planes were deeply imperfect: They could rip apart if they dived too fast, for instance.

To Jakab, World War I aviation did not directly affect the outcome of the war but “matured” over its course. “It was really sort of the laboratory for aviation,” Jakab says. “Many of the basic organizational and operational elements that became standard in air power” were established during the conflict.

Despite the reality of early wartime aviation, the idea of a World War I “flying ace,” or an aviator who shot down at least five enemy aircraft, remained pervasive in pop culture. In the realm of media, the ace most recognizable across interests and ages may well be Snoopy. It had been about 50 years since the war began when the first panels of Snoopy as a flying ace appeared in 1965.

“Boy, they were absolutely a fan favorite,” says Benjamin Clark, curator at the Charles M. Schulz Museum, of the flying ace comic strips.

Charles Schulz, who wrote and illustrated the “Peanuts” comics from 1950 to 2000, had a personal relationship to aviation: His son Craig and his second wife, Jean, were both pilots. But before Craig became a pilot and before Schulz married Jean, the idea sparked at his drawing board.

Schulz’s son Monte was interested in World War I model airplanes. One day, while doodling and chatting with his son about planes, Schulz said he “just drew a little helmet on Snoopy and suddenly got the idea for it, and put him on top of the doghouse.” He then asked Monte to bring him a book on World War I planes. “I thumbed through the book until we found the name—Sopwith Camel. That seemed to be the best,” Schulz said in a 1968 interview.

The storyline was an immediate hit, making its way into the “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” television special just a year after debuting in the comic strip. Snoopy continued flying for decades, but the tone of the strips seemed to change. During the Vietnam War, Schulz, who served in the U.S. Army during World War II, shifted the flying ace storylines “away from combat and bullet holes in the sides of the doghouse,” says Clark. “He has firsthand experience with war and knows that it’s not a very fun or funny experience.”

The National Air and Space Museum’s exhibition balances both the military stories and popular comic strips associated with the Sopwith Camel and World War I’s bloody history. It attempts to dismantle some misconceptions of the war, showcasing training posters and other media that show the difficulties of military aviation. While the Sopwith Camel on display may be an icon of early military planes, it is joined and surrounded by the hard reality of the time.

“One of the challenges for us in the exhibit is to kind of push against some of that mythology, and show just how challenging, dangerous, deadly the process of aerial combat was,” Connor says. “What’s seen as a heroic moment in aviation is tempered by the just sheer trauma and horror of combat in that era.”