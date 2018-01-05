Toggle
Search Search Close
SUBSCRIBE (Left)
RENEW (Left)
GIVE A GIFT (Left)
January/February 2018 magazine cover
Search
Facebook
Twitter

Say Hello to Pavel, the National Zoo’s Latest Addition, an Amur Tiger

For the first time since 1948, a 10-year-old male Siberian big cat graces the D.C. menagerie

Pavel will be on hand for viewing at the Great Cats habitat, rotating with the Zoo's Sumatran tiger and African lions. (Roshan Patel and Amy Enchelmeyer, Smithsonian’s National Zoo)
By
smithsonian.com

It’s been 70 years since the National Zoo last housed an Amur tiger, but that drought is officially at an end. This week, a ten-year-old male makes his debut, magisterial in a coat of ruddy brown fur accented by crisp black stripes. Zookeepers say his personality befits his cool, aloof appearance, describing him as “reserved,” though “laidback when interacting with animal care staff.” True to the eastern Russian heritage of the species—also known as the Siberian tiger—the new arrival is named Pavel, a Slavic equivalent of “Paul.”

Pavel’s species is currently endangered; only 360 Amur tigers occupy the snowy Eurasian forest that has long served as their habitat. The twin threats of habitat destruction and poaching have taken a toll, and will continue to do so in the coming years, according to Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute.

The Zoo’s fabulous new feline will be exhibited in daily rotation beginning today. What with the frigid weather now buffeting Washington, D.C., the Siberian big cat must feel right at home.

About Ryan P. Smith
Ryan P. Smith

Ryan recently graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Science, Technology and Society. His avocations include moviegoing and crossword puzzle construction.

Read more from this author
Tags

We Recommend

Unlocking the Spear of Destiny's True Power (3:56)
It's no secret that Charles IV, king of Bohemia, possessed the Spear of Destiny. But the way he brandished it in public reveals his savvy understanding of mythology and power.
Preview thumbnail for video'Could You Have Endured Consuelo Vanderbilt's Upbringing?
Could You Have Endured Consuelo Vanderbilt's Upbringing? (4:30)
Preview thumbnail for video'Utah's Otherworldly Landscapes
Utah's Otherworldly Landscapes (2:20)
Preview thumbnail for video'Hammerhead vs. Stingray
Hammerhead vs. Stingray (2:25)
Preview thumbnail for video'Who Decided to Put 60 Seconds in a Minute?
Who Decided to Put 60 Seconds in a Minute? (2:33)

Comment on this Story

comments powered by Disqus
Circulation Subscribe
Enjoy an Adventure to Death Valley