The signpost of hometowns for each of the characters in the sitcom &quot;M*A*S*H&quot; is now held in the collections of the Smithsonian&#39;s National Museum of American History, where it will go on view December 9.

AT THE SMITHSONIAN

Fifty Years and TV's 'M*A*S*H' Still Draws Audiences

The meteoric rise of Fernando Valenzuela, a left-handed pitcher (above: a monument at Dodger Stadium) from the rural town of Etchohuaquila in Sonora, Mexico, won the hearts of Latina and Latino audiences

AT THE SMITHSONIAN

The Complicated Relationship Between Latinos and the Los Angeles Dodgers

The mostly retired singer-Songwriter Paul Simon told financier and philanthropist David M. Rubenstein that a recent dream has prompted him to work on a new extended piece of music.

AT THE SMITHSONIAN

Paul Simon Has 50 Ways to Charm an Audience

Queen Liliʻuokalani (above in Honolulu in 1917) “was one of the most successful composers . . . so much so that her repertoire remains at the forefront of those performed by Hawaiian musicians today,” says the Smithsonian's John Troutman

AT THE SMITHSONIAN

How the Music of Hawaiʻi’s Last Ruler Guided the Island’s People Through Crisis

“I love all kinds of music and I really just want to continue to stretch my hands wide open, hold hands with other artists, and build these bridges, and just to be able to create new lanes of music,” says Steve Aoki, whose equipment recently went on view at the Smithsonian.

AT THE SMITHSONIAN

Why This Body-Surfing, Sound-Blasting, Cake-Throwing DJ Belongs in a Museum

“I knew we had the work cut out for us,” says Richard Barden, the Preservation Services manager. “When you really start looking at the slippers, you see how many different materials they are."

AT THE SMITHSONIAN

The Return of Dorothy’s Iconic Ruby Slippers, Now Newly Preserved for the Ages

This red knit cardigan was worn by Fred Rogers, creator and host of the children's program, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood (PBS, 1968-2001).

AT THE SMITHSONIAN

The Cardiganed Fred Rogers Was Every Kid's Cozy Comfort Zone

Objects Conservator Dawn Wallace examines the recovered pair of Ruby Slippers. Chief Conservator Richard Barden and Curator Ryan Lintelman also spent hours looking at the shoes in detail.

AT THE SMITHSONIAN

How the Smithsonian Helped Sleuth Out the True Identity of a Pair of Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers

Clockwise from upper right, the items Feliciano donated to the Smithsonian included: his beloved Concerto Candelas guitar, a Braille writer his wife Susan used, a pair of his trademark glasses, and a heartfelt embroidered note from a Japanese admirer.

AT THE SMITHSONIAN

For More Than Five Decades, José Feliciano's Version of the National Anthem Has Given Voice to Immigrant Pride

The comedy show Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, starring Dan Rowan and Dick Martin (above), debuted on NBC on January 22, 1968.

AT THE SMITHSONIAN

In 1968, When Nixon Said 'Sock It To Me' on 'Laugh-In,' TV Was Never Quite the Same Again