Wildfire Sweeps Through Historic California Gold Rush Town Settled by Chinese Miners

A fast-moving wildfire has scorched a historic Gold Rush town in central California, damaging structures that date back to the 1850s.

The 6-5 Fire ignited Tuesday morning after a massive lightning storm swept through the state. It’s one of 22 fires burning in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties, according to a statement from California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

The blaze tore through Chinese Camp, a small town in Tuolumne County. The community, which has been a California Historical Landmark since 1949, was originally settled in 1849 by Chinese miners who were pushed out of a nearby mining camp during the California Gold Rush.

It was initially called Camp Washington but later became known as Chinese Camp because of the high number of Chinese miners living there—as many as 5,000 at its peak, per Visit Tuolumne County.

Many of the buildings have long been abandoned, “reclaimed by nature with overgrown greenery,” according to Visit Tuolumne County. The town has also served as a filming location for a handful of movies.

Fortune-seekers from around the world, including China, flocked to California after gold was discovered in 1848. Initially, Americans found the new arrivals to be “peculiar” and often visited Chinese camps for fun, according to PBS’ “American Experience.” However, that welcoming sentiment quickly morphed into xenophobia and racism. In the early 1850s, the state levied a Foreign Miners Tax on Chinese immigrants in a bid to push them out of California.

Firefighters are still assessing the damage from the blaze, which forced the evacuation of more than 300 people living in and near Chinese Camp. However, KCRA’s Peyton Headlee reports that the fire destroyed the interior of the post office, which was built in 1854. Though the stone and brick structure was more than 170 years old, it was still in use, according to California State Parks.

The fire also ripped through the interior of the Oddfellows Hall and destroyed many homes in Chinese Camp, per KCRA. So far, the Chinese Camp Science Academy and the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church don’t appear to have been affected. The Chinese Camp Store and Tavern, which dates to 1934, also appears to have survived, report the Los Angeles Times’ Alex Wigglesworth and Summer Lin.

“We have so precious few Gold Rush era places left in California that have any authenticity at all. So, to have this one go is just heartbreaking,” says Shelly Davis-King, an anthropologist with the California Academy of Sciences and a Tuolumne County resident, to KCRA. “These were really spectacular buildings that told an important part of the history of our state. And now that’s gone.”

The storm that caused the 6-5 Fire, as well as the many others burning in the area, produced more than 9,000 lightning strikes, per a statement from California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. The lightning came from a “dry thunderstorm,” a weather system that produces very little to no precipitation at the surface. In this case, the storm produced some rainfall, but the moisture evaporated before it reached the ground, according to USA Today’s Julia Gomez and Thao Nguyen.

More than 630 firefighters have been deployed to the region, with more on the way. They are facing tough conditions as they battle the blazes.

“The fire has exhibited active runs in critically dry tall grass, brush and timber fuels,” according to Cal Fire. “The terrain is challenging to access, requiring fire crews to hike in by foot to many remote locations. … Weather conditions continue to be a challenge to crews as gusty winds remain in the area from nearby thunderstorm cells.”