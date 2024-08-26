Vandals Spray-Painted Graffiti on Historic Structures at Gettysburg National Military Park

Vandals spray-painted a historic observation tower and scribbled graffiti on several boulders at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Park staffers have since cleaned up the vandalism, and police have identified a suspect in the case. However, the National Park Service (NPS) is encouraging visitors to take care of public lands and report any acts of vandalism or illegal activity.

“Vandalism of irreplaceable historic objects and structures that belong to all Americans should concern everyone,” says Kristina Heister, the park’s superintendent, in a statement. “We all share in the responsibility of protecting and caring for this special place, and everyone is a steward of the heritage, history and resources of Gettysburg during their visit.”

Park staffers think that two separate incidents of vandalism occurred. First, they found multiple boulders covered with white letters and numbers on August 15. Then, four days later, they saw that the Oak Ridge observation tower had been spray-painted with graffiti. Someone used white paint to write “HOPE LIVES HERE! THE DEAD WILL RISE” on the inside wall of the tower’s top level, per the local TV station WGAL.

The Oak Ridge tower dates to 1896. It was shortened in the 1960s, and it now stands at 23 feet tall. Visitors can climb two flights of stairs to access a flat platform at the top. The perch offers views of the fields where Union and Confederate troops clashed on July 1, 1863.

By August 20, preservation staffers had removed “all traces” of the vandalism, according to the statement. Heister described those employees as the “heroes of this hallowed ground.”

“Our hearts sank when these two cases of vandalism were reported within days of each other,” Heister adds. “We were fearful that the graffiti carved into the rock may be there for future generations. I’m so very thankful for our amazing preservation staff who expertly restored these sites quickly so visitors could continue to experience them as they were intended.”

Officials have since identified a woman from Fairfield, Pennsylvania, as a suspect.

“The incident is still under investigation,” Robert Glenny, the Gettysburg police chief, tells the Gettysburg Times’ Richard Franki. “Once all victims and damage totals are identified and received, the charges will be filed via summons.”

Vandalism is a common problem at national parks and other landmarks. A few months ago, two men were caught on video toppling rock formations made from 140-million-year-old dunes at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada.

In some cases, even actions that visitors may perceive as harmless can be damaging to the nation’s natural and cultural resources. For instance, couples visiting the Grand Canyon often attach padlocks to a metal fence before tossing the keys into the gorge below as a symbol of their everlasting love. Last year, rangers urged travelers to stop this practice, as the park’s endangered California condors were trying to eat the keys.

“The birds, who are attracted to shiny objects, would become ill after eating the keys and sometimes needed surgery,” writes CNN’s Lilit Marcus. “While many people see ‘love locks’ as a symbol of romance, the NPS considers them graffiti and litter.”