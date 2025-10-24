Trailblazing Dancer Misty Copeland Performs One Last Time Before Retiring From the American Ballet Theater The ballerina has advocated for dancers of color on and off stage. In a farewell gala this week, she celebrated her accomplishments—and discussed what comes next Mary Randolph - Staff Contributor Get our newsletter! Get our newsletter!

After three decades of dancing and ten years as a principal dancer at the American Ballet Theater (ABT), Misty Copeland took her final bow on October 22 at a gala marking her retirement from the company.

The evening celebrated Copeland, the first Black woman principal dancer at the ABT and an advocate on and off stage for dancers of color, and included speeches from Oprah Winfrey and Debbie Allen alongside several performances.

“Misty didn’t just perform ballet,” Winfrey said in her speech, per the Associated Press’ Jocelyn Noveck. “She changed it. She redefined who belongs, who gets to be seen and who gets to lead.”

Copeland began dancing at 13—later than many professional ballerinas—and joined ABT in 2001 at 18. In 2007, she became the company’s second African American female soloist, and in 2015, its first Black woman principal dancer, which is the highest position among ABT dancers.

Fun fact: Misty Copeland’s first ballet class The renowned dancer took her first ballet lessons at a Boys and Girls Club in San Pedro, California, in 1996.

Copeland’s expressiveness onstage stood out throughout her career, Pulitzer Prize-winning dance critic Sarah L. Kaufman tells CNN’s Leah Asmelash.

“She’s very small, she’s petite, but onstage she just unfolds into this large-scale presence,” Kaufman says. “She was the kind of dancer you could not take your eyes off of, long before she became a principal.”

Offstage, Copeland advocated for diversity in dance. She started the Misty Copeland Foundation—which aims to make ballet “affordable, accessible and fun”—in 2021, and she has spoken out about a number of issues that dancers of color face. In the first ten years of her career, she was the only Black woman in ABT’s 100-person company, as she told CNN’s Chris Wallace last year.

When Copeland announced her retirement in June, she told David Marchese of the New York Times that her career milestones are not about her but reflect “a broader understanding that people from Black and brown communities are interested and want to be in these spaces.”

“My whole career is proof that when you have diversity, people come together and want to understand each other and want to be a community together,” she said.

India Bradley, who recently became the first Black woman soloist at the New York City Ballet, tells CNN that Copeland’s career opened doors for Black dancers.

“[Copeland] has completely left a snail trail for us to glide down a lot easier than the women before her,” Bradley says.

However, more work remains to be done, Copeland said before her performance at Lincoln Center this week, per the AP. Following her retirement, the ABT has no Black female principal dancers or soloists, and many other renowned companies have few Black dancers in their highest ranks.

The performance was streamed to a nearby venue, and tickets were given away for free. The line for these tickets stretched around the block, reports CBS News’ Allen Devlin.

“Misty Copeland represents community, and we wanted to make this evening as accessible as possible,” Aubrey Lynch, dean of students and director of ABT Rise, tells CBS News.

The performance was Copeland’s first in five years, as she’s focused her efforts on her family and advocacy efforts. Before hanging up her pointe shoes, she performed Wednesday in selections from Romeo and Juliet, Wrecka Stow and Sinatra Suite.

Copeland told the AP in June that she’ll never fully close the door on dancing. But as she enters retirement, she’ll focus more of her efforts on her pursuits as an author, advocate and entrepreneur.

“You know, I’ve become the person that I am today, and have all the opportunities I have today, because of ballet, [and] because of American Ballet Theater,” she told the AP. “I feel like this is me saying ‘thank you’ to the company. So it’s a farewell. [But] it won’t be the end of me dancing. … Never say never.”